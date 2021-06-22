Cancel
Night Train: SAINT LAURENT Fall Winter 2021.22 Video

By EDITORIAL
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover SAINT LAURENT Fall Winter 2021.22 Night Train video campaign directed by the legendary Jean-Paul Goude, with art direction from the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello. The film stars Andy Da Veiga, Arthur Roussel, Brandon Miel, Brieuc Le Gall, Cindy Emelie, Dilen Da Zilva, Engil Mickael, Enzo Boffa, Georges Labbat, Hedi Amor, Jade Bayonne, Jazmon Voss, Jordan Boury, June Choi, Lucie Xiaoyi, Mes Lesne, Paul Gouven, Ronan Lemasson, Simon Berthoud, Solange Amelye, Stessy Emelie, Thomas Balevre, Thomas Greaux, Theo Dardun, Lenny Diaw, Yacine Keita, and Konrad Bauer.

