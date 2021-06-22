Night Train: SAINT LAURENT Fall Winter 2021.22 Video

We see London, we see France… and most importantly for Fendi, we see Rome with the house’s Fall/Winter 2021 couture collection. Kim Jones’ latest couture collection is an homage to the home of Fendi: he settles in the Eternal City and creates pieces inspired by the landscape around him. All throughout, the Roman inspiration is clear. Mosaic designs and marble-like patterns intertwined with each piece speak to the city full of stone, frescos, marble, and of course, art. The jewelry is even an ode to Rome, formed from Italian marble and paired with looks from this collection ranging from tulle dresses to a jumper.