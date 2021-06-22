Vehicle Accident Sparks Brush Fire West of Moses Lake Monday

A brush fire began about six miles west of Moses Lake Monday around 4:00 pm after a one vehicle accident on I-90. According to the Washington State Patrol, a minivan driven by 27-year-old Torey Moore of Bremerton was traveling eastbound on I-90 near the Hiawatha exit when it left the road to the right, went through the fence to Frontage road and then back to I-90 where it came to rest on the right shoulder. The van then caught fire, which spread to the nearby brush.