Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Where To Celebrate the 4th of July Around Albany

By Matty Jeff
Posted by 
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

America's birthday is upon us and we know this year you are ready to celebrate BIG TIME!. After missing out on a lot of shared Patriotism on the 4th of July last summer, we are ready to get out and really celebrate the birth of our nation this year! Unlike last summer, there will be no shortage of fireworks displays and fun ways to celebrate all things America. In fact, it feels like more of the celebrations will be announced in the weeks ahead. No matter where you live in the Capital Region, there is sure to be something happening close by to help you celebrate the 4th.

1039thebreezealbany.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
371
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Get Out#Where You Live#Capital Region
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Albany, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Albany To Lake George: Summer’s Ultimate Outdoor Restaurants

Summer's here and the time is right for a great meal outdoors. The hot days of summer are here, which for outdoor dining in the Capital Region is a beautiful thing. Whether you prefer an outdoor city setting or waterfront culinary delights, we have a bunch of awesome spots in the greater Albany area to grab a bite outside. That is one of the beauties of lining where we live: for city dwellers, country folk, and everyone in between, there is something for everyone. And if you want to dip your toe into something new or want to just find the most beautiful view for the outdoor meal, there are so many places to try.
Goshen, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

LEGOLAND New York To Open All ‘Lands’ This Friday

The last Lego is in place and the new LEGOLAND New York Resort is ready to open the whole park to the general public. When you were younger, remember how much time it took to put together some of the more expert Lego sets? Well, imagine the time and effort that went into creating all seven lands at the New LEGOLAND Resort down in Goshen! So it is definitely great news that after several years of meticulous Lego building, the new park has announced that this Friday, July 9th you will be able to experience all 7 lands at the resort when it fully opens. The park has recently been doing preview days for fans at the park, but this Friday will be the first time all of themed 'Legolands' will be open for visitors plus the on-site hotel will also be available for stays according to the park website.
New York City, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

New York Gets Go Ahead For 3rd Weekly Powerball Drawing

If you have a dollar and a dream, you now have another chance to score that big lottery payday every week. If you buy your Powerball tickets twice a week hoping to hit it big, you are about to have an additional opportunity to score that dream jackpot. In response to a new requirement from the Multi-State Lottery Commission, the New York state Gaming Commission has given the go ahead for a third Powerball weekly drawing, according to a Times Union story. The third drawing is intended to bolster sales that have declined during the pandemic. The third drawing will be added starting the week of August 23rd.
DrinksPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Adirondack Beer Passport is for Beer Lovers That Like a Challenge

The Lake George Chamber of Commerce and the craft breweries have teamed up to present a challenge to craft beer lovers in Upstate New York. Get your digital Adirondack Beer Passport and visit the participating breweries in Upstate New York. The more breweries you visit, the more delicious craft beer you sample, the more cool stuff you can win.
Schenectady, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Enter to Win Air Supply Tickets

103.9 the Breeze Welcomes Air Supply to Frog Alley Brewing Company in Schenectady Saturday, July 17th and we've got your free tickets! Just fill out the form below by 11:59pm Monday, July 5th to enter. We will call 5 random winners Tuesday, July 6th. To purchase tickets and for show...
New York City, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

School’s Out, Now What? Fishing is Free This Weekend New York

Ahhh Summertime in the Capital Region. Can't you just hear your kids already? "Im bored!" "What's for lunch?" "Can I have a snack?" "How come we never doooo anything?" Now that school is pretty much a wrap for the summer, most kids (that may or may not repeat the above statements several thousand times) will be looking for something to do while parents wrack their brains trying to come up with fresh ideas to keep them entertained. Instead of more screen time indoors, how about some rod and reel time outdoors?
Schenectady, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Enter to Win Little River Band Tickets

103.9 the Breeze Welcomes Little River Band to Frog Alley Brewing Company in Schenectady Friday, July 16th and we've got your free tickets! Just fill out the form below by 11:59pm Sunday, June 27th to enter. We will call 5 random winners on Monday, June 28th. To purchase tickets and...
Troy, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Troy Gets Cool New Park Complete With Splash Pad and More

It has been a long time in the making but as of Saturday, Troy has a new park on Seventh Avenue in the North Central neighborhood. It has everything including something to keep the kids cool during the hot summer months. It has two basketball courts, playground equipment, a pavilion, new fencing, bathrooms, and a splash pad according to News 10 ABC.
Schenectady, NYPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Police: Schenectady Bear Has Retreated Back Into Woods

According to the Schenectady Police Department, the black bear seen galivanting throughout various neighborhoods in the Electric City appears to have headed back into the forest. For a few hours, it was at the very least a mild concern to those in the Woodlawn neighborhood of the city. Photos and videos of the bear began popping up all over social media and here's how the bear appeared on many people's news feeds on Tuesday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy