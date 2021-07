We have been blown away by Genesis. Officially, the brand hasn't even existed for a decade, yet it is constantly wowing us with stunning new features, as well as remarkable luxury and safety chops (as a certain golfer recently discovered firsthand). But, as always, there is room for improvement. In fact, Genesis is missing out on a huge group of well-heeled buyers that are reluctant to be seen in a car that any average Joe can buy off the dealer lot. Sure, Genesis had to establish itself and prove that it is here to stay before getting too ambitious, but the time has now come for the luxury Korean automaker to join the elite with its own bespoke customization options.