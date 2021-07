Mary Louise Bugajski passed peacefully and joyfully in her journey home to the God she so loved and so well served. Hers was a life of giving and loving. She was a loving wife to Joseph Alexander, a good mom to Kathleen, Joseph, Patricia, Mark, Daniel and Paul. She was grandma to JJ, Justin, Nick, Gabe, CJ, Mike, Matt, Maria, Annabella, Dan, Katie and Gracie. She was great grandma to Theo and Sarah. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph Alexander, and her son, Mark.