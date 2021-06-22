Dr. Jack David Rogers

Mr. John Doughty (Jack) Matlack, 81, of Hartwell, departed for glory Friday, June 25, 2021 at his home. Mr. Matlack wished to be cremated and a memorial celebrating his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the Christian service organizations Jack admired and supported for years: Pacific Garden Mission, 1458 S. Canal St., Chicago IL 60607 – www.pgm.org or Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago IL 60610 – www.moodybible.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com. The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell in in charge of all arrangements.