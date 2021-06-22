Cancel
Obituaries

Dr. Jack David Rogers

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jack D. Rogers, 83, WSU Regents professor emeritus, died peacefully at his home in Pullman Monday, June 14, 2021 after a long illness. Jack was a nationally and internationally renowned mycologist, dedicated and inspirational educator, avid hunter and fly fisherman, a wonderful humorist and most of all a dedicated husband to his wife, Belle, and father to his twin daughters, Rebecca Ann (Hines) and Barbara Lee (Cooper). He will be sorely missed by his family and international network of colleagues, friends and former students.

dnews.com
Barbara Lee
