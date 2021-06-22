Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Senate voting rights bill, NYC mayoral election, Amazon Prime Day: 5 things to know Tuesday

Marconews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate is poised to consider voting rights legislation this week, possibly voting as soon as Tuesday. Its passage looks unlikely, but Democrats are working overtime to unify in its favor as Republicans stand firm in opposition. Democrats hailed the For the People Act – a sweeping bill aimed at protecting voters' rights, increasing election security and mandating independent redistricting, among other provisions – as a bold countermeasure to restrictive voting measures pursued in states. Republicans slammed the legislation as overreaching, arguing elections should be left to the states, not the federal government. Democrats will need the support of at least 10 Republicans to overcome a legislative hurdle called a filibuster to bring the bill to a vote.

www.marconews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Mark Emmert
Person
Scott Gottlieb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats#Republicans#The For The People Act#House#Target#The Home Depot#Democratic#Blasio Maya Wiley#New Yorkers#Ncaa Council#The Ncaa Division#The Supreme Court#Ncaa Supreme Court#Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Senate
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy