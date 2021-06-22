Senate voting rights bill, NYC mayoral election, Amazon Prime Day: 5 things to know Tuesday

The Senate is poised to consider voting rights legislation this week, possibly voting as soon as Tuesday. Its passage looks unlikely, but Democrats are working overtime to unify in its favor as Republicans stand firm in opposition. Democrats hailed the For the People Act – a sweeping bill aimed at protecting voters' rights, increasing election security and mandating independent redistricting, among other provisions – as a bold countermeasure to restrictive voting measures pursued in states. Republicans slammed the legislation as overreaching, arguing elections should be left to the states, not the federal government. Democrats will need the support of at least 10 Republicans to overcome a legislative hurdle called a filibuster to bring the bill to a vote.