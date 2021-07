The Street Fighter franchise has grown immensely over the past few years and as of March 31st, 2021, Street Fighter V has sold 46 million units worldwide since its release on PC and PlayStation 4 in 2016. With iconic characters such as Ken, Ryu and Chun-Li , it is no surprise that there are constant crossovers and events into other video games, such as Fortnite and others. Garena on the other hand is a well known developer and publisher who released Free Fire, its self-developed battle royale title on mobile devices in 2019 and 2020. Garena is also familiar with major mobile game titles such as League of Legends, Call of Duty Mobile and Arena of Valor. Free Fire has officially announced that the crossover event with Street Fighter V is now live, with costumes, item reskins and more!