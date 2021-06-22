Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'The Bachelorette' Preview Teases More Drama With Thomas and Blake's Arrival

KTVB
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if Katie Thurston doesn't have enough drama with her current Bachelorette men, another guy is joining the mix next week. At the conclusion of Monday night's episode, fans got a peek at the moment where Katie finds out Blake Moynes has arrived. Fans of the franchise know of Blake,...

www.ktvb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Clare Crawley
Person
Tayshia Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vie#Teases#Drama#The Bachelorette#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Is ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s bracelet a spoiler?

Is “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston wearing her heart on her wrist?. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 30-year-old marketing manager appeared to wearing contestant Greg Grippo’s bracelet during a group date on Monday night’s episode, possibly hinting at her feelings for the first impression rose winner. “Katie is wearing Greg’s bracelet. It’s...
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

There’s a Twist You Won’t Expect About Michael on ‘The Bachelorette’

Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Michael Allio reveal a massive twist ahead for him and Katie. Michael is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says Katie Thurston Left ‘The Bachelorette’ Engaged to Blake Moynes

It's only week three of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but there are already tons of spoilers for what's to come. Obvi, the question on everyone’s mind is...who the heck does Katie get engaged to at the end of her season??? Well, you’re in luck, because Reality Steve just dropped the intel on the winning contestant who popped the question. But before we continue:
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Chris Harrison 'Blindsided And Betrayed' By Permanent Bachelor Exit, Thinks It's 'Tacky' Other Stars Are 'Gunning For His Job So Soon': Source

It’s the most dramatic season yet — at least for Chris Harrison. An OK! source claims that after nearly two decades as host of The Bachelor franchise, Harrison, 49, is privately livid with ABC’s decision to make his recent hiatus permanent. Article continues below advertisement. “He felt blindsided and betrayed,”...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Twitter Going Crazy For Blake Moynes Debut On ‘The Bachelorette’

When a former contestant shows up it can go either way if fans and fellow contestants will be accepting of the change. It’s been teased for weeks now that Blake Moynes will crash Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Many thought perhaps he would show up last week but he didn’t. Now, it’s been confirmed his big debut will be Monday night. It looks like fans can’t wait to see this alum swoop in and try to win Katie’s heart.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Nation Has Epic Burns For Blake Moynes After His Awkward Bachelorette Return

The list of men after Katie Thurston’s heart on The Bachelorette Season 17 is steadily shrinking. But that didn't stop Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes from throwing his hat in the ring – again. Moynes’ sudden appearance technically makes for his third bid for a Bachelorette leading lady within a year, one of whom is co-hosting Thurston’s season. The awkward nature of his return isn't lost on Bachelor Nation fans, and they've taken to social media to provide the best burns imaginable.
TV & VideosThe Ringer

Is Thomas Really That Bad of a Villain? Plus, Why Is Blake Moynes Here?

On this episode of No Rose, All Thorn, The Ringer’s Amelia Wedemeyer recaps Episode 4 of Katie’s season of The Bachelorette by discussing the drama surrounding Thomas’s departure, including Andrew S. and Tre’s back-and-forth and Katie’s iconic moment at the rose ceremony. Then Amelia breaks down Blake Moynes’s arrival and wonders why Katie lets him stay.
TV ShowsThe Ringer

The Continuing Thomas Drama and Other Bachelor Nation News

Juliet is joined by Amelia Wedemeyer to break down this week’s episode of The Bachelorette. They talk about whether or not Thomas deserved to be sent home (1:00), the very boring truth-or-dare group date (19:16), and who their favorite guys are in the house right now (22:12). Plus, they cover the news that some former contestants got Paycheck Protection Program loans and Sean Lowe boycotting The Bachelor now that Chris Harrison is gone (32:43).
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 5 video: The Blake Moynes gossip begins

To the surprise of no one, a good chunk of The Bachelorette episode 5 is going to revolve around Blake Moynes. How in the world can it not?. At the end of episode 4, Katie Thurston decided to allow Blake into the house with the other men, understanding full well that doing this could upset the metaphorical apple-cart that is her season. There are going to be guys who are not thrilled with this decision. They’ve been there from the very beginning; understandably, they don’t want someone turning up out of nowhere and taking the attention from what they’re building, especially from some of the guys that haven’t made much of a connection with Katie yet.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘The Bachelorette’: Blake Is Already a Threat to the Other Men (RECAP)

Last week, despite being nearly halfway through her journey to find love, Katie Thurston still made the typically taboo move of agreeing to have a newcomer — former Bachelorette contestant Blake Moynes — join the cast mid-season. Find out what happens when the rest of the men learn that they have a new roommate who may end up being a huge threat.
TV & VideosABC7 Los Angeles

The most brutal rose ceremony dumping ever; Blake Moynes joins 'The Bachelorette'

NEW YORK -- This week began with the men of the house vs. Thomas on "The Bachelorette." They are on a campaign to get rid of him after he said one of his thoughts in coming on the show was that he could be the next "Bachelor." Quartney tried to tell Thomas that he's digging the hole deeper and deeper with dishonesty. The right reasons police are out in force.
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: How will the guys react to Blake?

After tonight’s new episode, will the drama be taken up a notch on The Bachelorette episode 5 next week?. At the Rose Ceremony tonight, Katie Thurston opted to make one of the bolder Rose-Ceremony moves that we’ve seen all season: Not only did she send Thomas home, but she did so in the most epic fashion possible. She was blunt about it and made it known in front of all the other men to help solidify her relationship with them letting them know she hears what they say. She also decided to let Blake Moynes into the competition after showing up at his door and we have to wonder if her decision to firm up her relationships with the men through her action of getting rid of Thomas will buy her some goodwill for letting Blake enter the house so late?

Comments / 0

Community Policy