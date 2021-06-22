'The Bachelorette' Preview Teases More Drama With Thomas and Blake's Arrival

To the surprise of no one, a good chunk of The Bachelorette episode 5 is going to revolve around Blake Moynes. How in the world can it not?. At the end of episode 4, Katie Thurston decided to allow Blake into the house with the other men, understanding full well that doing this could upset the metaphorical apple-cart that is her season. There are going to be guys who are not thrilled with this decision. They’ve been there from the very beginning; understandably, they don’t want someone turning up out of nowhere and taking the attention from what they’re building, especially from some of the guys that haven’t made much of a connection with Katie yet.