Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christian County, IL

Ag Appreciation Dinner To Take Place At Christian County Fairgrounds

By Leroy Kleimola
taylorvilledailynews.com
 16 days ago

There will be an Ag appreciation dinner to be held on July 22nd at the Christian County Fairgrounds in Taylorville. The dinner is sponsored by the Christian County Ag Group, Christian County Soil, and Water Conservation District, the University of Illinois Extension-Christian County, Christian County Farm Bureau, and many other agri-businesses and banks from Christian County. Mellisa McMillan, Manager with the Christian County Farm Bureau says the meeting started out as just a soil and water meeting but has grown since then.

taylorvilledailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
County
Christian County, IL
Christian County, IL
Government
City
Taylorville, IL
Taylorville, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Ag#Ag Appreciation Dinner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsCNN

Haiti's president assassinated

Haitian leaders are in dispute about who is the prime minister. From CNN's Barbara Wojazer, Melissa Bell, and Etant Dupain. Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister of Haiti on July 5, has contested the leadership of acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph following the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy