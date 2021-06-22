Audi Q4 E-tron 40 2021 UK review

Sonos speaker system; still charging people for USB sockets? Oh, come on. Some car launches are more important than others. You might understandably think these would be the fancy flagships, the bells-and-whistles models at the pricier end of the manufacturer’s menu. But more often this is not the case. The Evoque, Range Rover’s “budget” SUV, was widely credited for saving the company’s fortunes at the time. The MINI Electric was crucial for BMW as it succeeded the i3 as the brand’s entry-level EV. Indeed, the 3 Series is much more important for BMW than its flagship 7 Series as it sells 20 times more of this model in Europe alone.