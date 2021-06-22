Cancel
NBA

Sixers Lose to the Hawks in 7

abc23.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting things off with the NBA where the Sixers saw their promising title hopes come to a halt last night a lot of fingers are starting to get pointed at the problem up and down the. roster but everyone is stopping at one man. After a very back and forth...

www.abc23.com
Person
Ben Simmons
#Ai#Field Goals#Eastern Conference#The Atlanta Hawks#The Milwaukee Bucks
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBA

3 observations after Sixers hold off Hawks and force a Game 7

The Sixers took an 11-point third-quarter lead Friday night at State Farm Arena and, after consecutive collapses, managed to hold off the Hawks for a 104-99 Game 6 win. Seth Curry scored 24 points on 8-for-14 shooting. Tobias Harris also scored 24, and Joel Embiid had 22 points on 9-for-24 shooting and 13 rebounds.
All 76ers

Sixers Collapse Once Again in Game 5 vs. Atlanta Hawks

After falling apart in the second half of Monday's Game 4 matchup on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to bounce back on Wednesday night. Being back in front of their home crowd after spending the last two games on the road, the Sixers were in a prime position to get a one-game lead on the Hawks before hitting the road again.
All 76ers

76ers Podcast: Can the Sixers Force Game 7 vs. Hawks on Friday?

Nobody anticipated the Philadelphia 76ers being in the current situation they are in. Being the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, many believed the Sixers had a cakewalk to the Conference Finals, where they would eventually meet with the Brooklyn Nets or the Milwaukee Bucks. In the first round, the...
NBA

Sixers top Hawks, force Game 7 behind a balanced attack

ATLANTA — Who needs style points?. The 76ers were able to get stops down the stretch while the offense was horrid. Added to that, their All-Star point guard, Ben Simmons, was either uninvolved or on the bench. Yet that didn’t matter to the Sixers, who were in a win-or-go fishing...
NBA

5 stats to know before pivotal Hawks-Sixers Game 5

The Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks is tied at two games apiece. Here are five numbers to know in anticipation of Game 5 on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT). 1. The Sixers and Hawks combined to score just 103 points per 100 possessions in...
NBA

Five dislikes from the Sixers' Game 5 meltdown vs. the Hawks

You already know why we are here. The Sixers completed a historic collapse in their Game 5 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and you're looking for someone to say the things you want to hear about why they sucked and why their season is on the brink. If Thursday morning's...
NBA

Sixers drop Game 5 to Hawks in catastrophic meltdown

The Sixers and Hawks entered a very decisive Game 5 on Wednesday evening. On one hand the Sixers had home court, and a win would allow them an opportunity to close out the series on Friday. This was a very important game for them going in, as a loss would be very devastating to their postseason run as the series shifts back to Atlanta for a Game 6.
NBA

GRADES: Sixers choke again as Hawks take 3-2 lead

An embarassing night for the Sixers brings back terrible flashbacks to the “not so good days”. The Philadelphia 76ers headed back home to a packed Wells Fargo Center to try to go up 3-2 within the series against the Atlanta Hawks. The switch seemed to have been switched for the...
NBA

Sixers vs. Hawks, Game 5: Live updates, analysis, highlights and more

Many around the Delaware Valley hoped tonight's Game 5 between the Sixers and Hawks to be a jubilant affair, with the expectation heading into Game 4 that the team would handle their business and be able to close out the series on Wednesday in front of their home fans. Not...
ClutchPoints

3 things Sixers must do to avoid full collapse vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers fell apart in the final quarter of Game 5 on Wednesday night. They held a 26 point lead at halftime, just for Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks to make a spectacular comeback. Joel Embiid and Seth Curry were not to blame, as the two of them combined for 73 points. However, Ben Simmons choked at the free-throw line, and Tobias Harris was nowhere to be found.
NBA

Hawks escape 26-point hole, shock Sixers in Game 5

Trae Young scored a playoff-career-high 39 points and the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 26-point, second-half deficit to stun the host Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 on Wednesday and take a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 6 in the best-of-seven series will be played Friday at Atlanta. The...
All 76ers

Sixers' Joel Embiid Questionable for Game 5 vs. Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for the Sixers' Game 5 matchup at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Ever since Game 1 of the second-round series, Embiid's questionable status before matchups has been a trend. Lately, the big man's been dealing with a torn meniscus, which he...
NBA

Sixers' collapse against younger Hawks has them on verge of elimination

PHILADELPHIA — Recurring themes from one game to the next in the 76ers-Hawks playoff series have been rare. For example, Atlanta scored 42 points in the first quarter of its Game 1 road win, then only 20 in Game 2 and 3 losses. The Hawks rallied to take Game 4 at home despite another 20-point opening period.
NBA

Sixers try to explain what went wrong in devastating loss to Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers started this game the right way. They came out with the right sense of urgency at home and they jumped out to a 26-point lead. This was the game where they had a chance to go up 3-2 and move to within just a game of the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBA

Sixers Were Worst Versions of Themselves in Game 5 Loss to Hawks

Sixers were worst versions of themselves across board in 2nd half of Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers were caricatures Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center. Across the board, their worst qualities manifested in extreme forms. For a 26-point lead to disintegrate, as it did in...
NBA

Sixers individual player grades after Game 5 home loss to Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers held a 26-point lead in Game 5 at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and it looked as if they were going to cruise to an easy win and move to within a win of the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001. Instead,...