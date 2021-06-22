Cancel
Klamath Falls, OR

Schwarz, George Edward

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Edward Schwarz, 73, passed peacefully into glory June 16, after a long battle with respiratory illness. He was born in Salem, Ore., to Herbert and Lorraine Schwarz of Tulelake, Calif. George grew up in a farming family, and attended Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Klamath Falls, Ore., where he played his beloved sport of basketball. After high school George attended college before he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country during the Vietnam war. After his tour of duty he attended OIT for Engineering. That's where he met the love of his life, Jennie, to whom he was married for almost five decades. Ultimately he followed in his fathers footsteps, and took up the family farming business. George farmed for three decades before making a career change, and moving to be closer to family in the Portland, Ore., area. George is preceded in death by his parents Herb and Lorraine and his nephew Chad Schwarz. He is survived, and dearly loved by his siblings John Schwarz, Janna Lord (Jeff), Delores "Dee Dee" Chin (Dan); his wife of 49 years, Jennifer; his children Charleen Cook(JR), Eric Schwarz (Sarah), Natalie West (Jonathan); grandchildren Katelyn Cook, Korina Cook; and multiple nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held June 30 at 12 noon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Aloha, Ore.

www.heraldandnews.com
