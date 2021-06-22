Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Photobiomodulation has rejuvenating effects on aged bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells

By Binnur Eroglu, Evan Genova, Quanguang Zhang, Yun Su, Xingming Shi, Carlos Isales, Ali Eroglu
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plasticity and proliferative capacity of stem cells decrease with aging, compromising their tissue regenerative potential and therapeutic applications. This decline is directly linked to mitochondrial dysfunction. Here, we present an effective strategy to reverse aging of mouse bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BM-MSCs) by restoring their mitochondrial functionality using photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy. Following the characterization of young and aged MSCs, our results show that a near-infrared PBM treatment delivering 3 J/cm2 is the most effective modality for improving mitochondrial functionality and aging markers. Furthermore, our results unveil that young and aged MSCs respond differently to the same modality of PBM: whereas the beneficial effect of a single PBM treatment dissipates within 7 h in aged stem cells, it is lasting in young ones. Nevertheless, by applying three consecutive treatments at 24-h intervals, we were able to obtain a lasting rejuvenating effect on aged MSCs. Our findings are of particular significance for improving autologous stem cell transplantation in older individuals who need such therapies most.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#T Cell#Cancer Cell#Cell Research#Photobiomodulation#Pbm#Chrondrogenic#Msc#Polg#Ros#Lllt#Atp#Nir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
CancerNature.com

Single cell derived mRNA signals across human kidney tumors

Marry M. van den Heuvel-Eibrink ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7760-879X4,. Tumor cells may share some patterns of gene expression with their cell of origin, providing clues into the differentiation state and origin of cancer. Here, we study the differentiation state and cellular origin of 1300 childhood and adult kidney tumors. Using single cell mRNA reference maps of normal tissues, we quantify reference “cellular signals” in each tumor. Quantifying global differentiation, we find that childhood tumors exhibit fetal cellular signals, replacing the presumption of “fetalness” with a quantitative measure of immaturity. By contrast, in adult cancers our assessment refutes the suggestion of dedifferentiation towards a fetal state in most cases. We find an intimate connection between developmental mesenchymal populations and childhood renal tumors. We demonstrate the diagnostic potential of our approach with a case study of a cryptic renal tumor. Our findings provide a cellular definition of human renal tumors through an approach that is broadly applicable to human cancer.
CancerPhys.org

Age-related stem cell dysfunction linked to eye-color gene

In a discovery with implications for colorectal cancer in humans, RIKEN geneticists have found that a gene that determines eye color in fruit flies also plays a role in the tendency of gut stem cells to proliferate out of control with aging. Since its discovery by Nobel Prize laureate Thomas...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effects of stem cells from inducible brown adipose tissue on diet-induced obesity in mice

Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) are a promising option for the treatment of obesity and its metabolic co-morbidities. Despite the recent identification of brown adipose tissue (BAT) as a potential target in the management of obesity, the use of ASCs isolated from BAT as a therapy for patients with obesity has not yet been explored. Metabolic activation of BAT has been shown to have not only thermogenic effects, but it also triggers the secretion of factors that confer protection against obesity. Herein, we isolated and characterized ASCs from the visceral adipose tissue surrounding a pheochromocytoma (IB-hASCs), a model of inducible BAT in humans. We then compared the anti-obesity properties of IB-hASCs and human ASCs isolated from visceral white adipose tissue (W-hASCs) in a murine model of diet-induced obesity. We found that both ASC therapies mitigated the metabolic abnormalities of obesity to a similar extent, including reducing weight gain and improving glucose tolerance. However, infusion of IB-hASCs was superior to W-hASCs in suppressing lipogenic and inflammatory markers, as well as preserving insulin secretion. Our findings provide evidence for the metabolic benefits of visceral ASC infusion and support further studies on IB-hASCs as a therapeutic option for obesity-related comorbidities.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Osteolectin stromal cells: Mechanical stimulation improves bone regeneration and supports bacterial clearance after fracture

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 257 (2021) Cite this article. In a study recently published in Nature, Shen and colleagues characterized a peri-arteriolar niche in the bone marrow with highly proliferative, short-lived, leptin receptor- and osteolectin (Oln) positive stromal cells, which improved bone regeneration and supported bacterial clearance after fracture. By proving that maintenance of these cells critically required mechanical stimulation, which in turn was affected by age,1 the authors identified possible therapeutic targets for bone healing and regeneration.
ScienceNature.com

M1 macrophage-derived exosomes transfer miR-222 to induce bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell apoptosis

In the myocardial infarction microenvironment, the effect of macrophages on the function of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) is unclear. In this study, we investigated the role of hypoxia/serum deprivation (H/SD)-induced M1-type macrophage-derived exosomes on BMSC viability, migration, and apoptosis. We found that H/SD reduced BMSC viability and migration, increased BMSC apoptosis, and induced macrophage polarization toward the M1 phenotype. BMSCs were cultured by the supernatant of H/SD-induced THP-1 cells (M1-type macrophages) with or without exosome inhibitor treatment. The results show that BMSC apoptosis is increased in the H/SD-induced THP-1 cell supernatant group and is decreased by GM4869 treatment, indicating that M1-type macrophages induce BMSC apoptosis through exosomes. In addition, we confirm that miR-222 plays an important role in promoting BMSC apoptosis by targeting B-cell lymphoma (Bcl)-2. M1-type macrophage-derived exosomes significantly decrease BMSC viability and migration and increase BMSC apoptosis, and these effects are partly abolished by a miR-222 inhibitor. Our findings suggest that under H/SD conditions, exosomes derived from M1-type macrophages can induce BMSC apoptosis by delivering miR-222 to BMSCs.
ScienceNature.com

GapClust is a light-weight approach distinguishing rare cells from voluminous single cell expression profiles

Single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) is a powerful tool in detailing the cellular landscape within complex tissues. Large-scale single cell transcriptomics provide both opportunities and challenges for identifying rare cells playing crucial roles in development and disease. Here, we develop GapClust, a light-weight algorithm to detect rare cell types from ultra-large scRNA-seq datasets with state-of-the-art speed and memory efficiency. Benchmarking on diverse experimental datasets demonstrates the superior performance of GapClust compared to other recently proposed methods. When applying our algorithm to an intestine and 68 k PBMC datasets, GapClust identifies the tuft cells and a previously unrecognised subtype of monocyte, respectively.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
AgricultureNature.com

A high plane of nutrition during early life alters the hypothalamic transcriptome of heifer calves

The aim was to examine the effect of rapid body weight gain during early calfhood consistent with earlier sexual development on the transcriptional profile of the hypothalamus. Angus X Holstein–Friesian heifer calves (19 ± 5 days of age) were offered a high (HI, n = 14) or moderate (MOD, n = 15) plane of nutrition from 3 to 21 weeks of age to achieve a growth rate of 1.2 kg/d and 0.5 kg/d, respectively. Following euthanasia at 21 weeks, the arcuate nucleus (ARC) region was separated from the remainder of the hypothalamus and both were subjected to RNA-Seq. HI calves exhibited altered expression of 80 and 39 transcripts in the ARC and the remaining hypothalamus, respectively (P < 0.05) including downregulation of AGRP and NPY and upregulation of POMC, previously implicated in precocious sexual development. Stress-signaling pathways were amongst the most highly dysregulated. Organ morphology, reproductive system development and function, and developmental disorder were amongst the networks derived from differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in the ARC. Gene co-expression analysis revealed DEGs within the ARC (POMC, CBLN2, CHGA) and hypothalamus (PENK) as hub genes. In conclusion, enhanced nutrition during early calfhood alters the biochemical regulation of the hypothalamus consistent with advanced sexual development in the prepubertal heifer.
ScienceNature.com

Evaluation of non-thermal effect of microwave radiation and its mode of action in bacterial cell inactivation

A growing body of literature has recognized the non-thermal effect of pulsed microwave radiation (PMR) on bacterial systems. However, its mode of action in deactivating bacteria has not yet been extensively investigated. Nevertheless, it is highly important to advance the applications of PMR from simple to complex biological systems. In this study, we first optimized the conditions of the PMR device and we assessed the results by simulations, using ANSYS HFSS (High Frequency Structure Simulator) and a 3D particle-in-cell code for the electron behavior, to provide a better overview of the bacterial cell exposure to microwave radiation. To determine the sensitivity of PMR, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus cultures were exposed to PMR (pulse duration: 60 ns, peak frequency: 3.5 GHz) with power density of 17 kW/cm2 at the free space of sample position, which would induce electric field of 8.0 kV/cm inside the PBS solution of falcon tube in this experiment at 25 °C. At various discharges (D) of microwaves, the colony forming unit curves were analyzed. The highest ratios of viable count reductions were observed when the doses were increased from 20D to 80D, which resulted in an approximate 6 log reduction in E. coli and 4 log reduction in S. aureus. Moreover, scanning electron microscopy also revealed surface damage in both bacterial strains after PMR exposure. The bacterial inactivation was attributed to the deactivation of oxidation-regulating genes and DNA damage.
ScienceNature.com

Calbindin regulates Kv4.1 trafficking and excitability in dentate granule cells via CaMKII-dependent phosphorylation

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Calbindin, a major Ca2+ buffer in dentate granule cells (GCs), plays a critical role in shaping Ca2+ signals, yet how it regulates neuronal function remains largely unknown. Here, we found that calbindin knockout (CBKO) mice exhibited dentate GC hyperexcitability and impaired pattern separation, which co-occurred with reduced K+ current due to downregulated surface expression of Kv4.1. Relatedly, manipulation of calbindin expression in HT22 cells led to changes in CaMKII activation and the level of surface localization of Kv4.1 through phosphorylation at serine 555, confirming the mechanism underlying neuronal hyperexcitability in CBKO mice. We also discovered that Ca2+ buffering capacity was significantly reduced in the GCs of Tg2576 mice to the level of CBKO GCs, and this reduction was restored to normal levels by antioxidants, suggesting that calbindin is a target of oxidative stress. Our data suggest that the regulation of CaMKII signaling by Ca2+ buffering is crucial for neuronal excitability regulation.
ScienceNature.com

Conserved residues in the extracellular loop 2 regulate Stachel-mediated activation of ADGRG2

Cleavage and dissociation of a large N-terminal fragment and the consequent unmasking of a short sequence (Stachel) remaining on the N-terminus have been proposed as mechanisms of activation of some members of the adhesion G protein-coupled receptor (aGPCR) family. However, the identity of residues that play a role in the activation of aGPCRs by the cognate Stachel remains largely unknown. Protein sequence alignments revealed a conserved stretch of residues in the extracellular loop 2 (ECL2) of all 33 members of the aGPCR family. ADGRG2, an orphan aGPCR, plays a major role in male fertility, Ewing sarcoma cell proliferation, and parathyroid cell function. We used ADGRG2 as a model aGPCR and generated mutants of the conserved residues in the ECL2 via site-directed mutagenesis. We show that tryptophan and isoleucine in the ECL2 are essential for receptor stability and surface expression in the HEK293 cells. By adjusting the receptor surface expression levels, we show that mutation of these residues of ECL2 ablates the Stachel-mediated activation of multiple signaling pathways of ADGRG2. This study provides a novel understanding of the role of the ECL2 in Stachel-mediated signaling and degradation of ADGRG2, which may lay the foundation for the rational design of therapeutics to target aGPCRs.
CancerNature.com

Thioredoxin reductase is a major regulator of metabolism in leukemia cells

Despite the fact that AML is the most common acute leukemia in adults, patient outcomes are poor necessitating the development of novel therapies. We identified that inhibition of Thioredoxin Reductase (TrxR) is a promising strategy for AML and report a highly potent and specific inhibitor of TrxR, S-250. Both pharmacologic and genetic inhibition of TrxR impairs the growth of human AML in mouse models. We found that TrxR inhibition leads to a rapid and marked impairment of metabolism in leukemic cells subsequently leading to cell death. TrxR was found to be a major and direct regulator of metabolism in AML cells through impacts on both glycolysis and the TCA cycle. Studies revealed that TrxR directly regulates GAPDH leading to a disruption of glycolysis and an increase in flux through the pentose phosphate pathway (PPP). The combined inhibition of TrxR and the PPP led to enhanced leukemia growth inhibition. Overall, TrxR abrogation, particularly with S-250, was identified as a promising strategy to disrupt AML metabolism.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of embryonic stem cells into a putative hair cell-progenitor cells via co-culture with HEI-OC1 cells

Several studies have shown how different cell lines can influence the differentiation of stem cells through co-culture systems. The House Ear Institute-Organ of Corti 1 (HEI-OC1) is considered an important cell line for in vitro auditory research. However, it is unknown if HEI-OC1 cells can promote the differentiation of embryonic stem cells (ESCs). In this study, we investigated whether co-culture of ESCs with HEI-OC1 cells promotes differentiation. To this end, we developed a co-culture system of mouse ESCs with HEI-OC1 cells. Dissociated or embryonic bodies (EBs) of ESCs were introduced to a conditioned and inactivated confluent layer of HEI-OC1 cells for 14 days. The dissociated ESCs coalesced into an EB-like form that was smaller than the co-cultured EBs. Contact co-culture generated cells expressing several otic progenitor markers as well as hair cell specific markers. ESCs and EBs were also cultured in non-contact setup but using conditioned medium from HEI-OC1 cells, indicating that soluble factors alone could have a similar effect. The ESCs did not form into aggregates but were still Myo7a-positive, while the EBs degenerated. However, in the fully differentiated EBs, evidence to prove mature differentiation of inner ear hair cell was still rudimentary. Nevertheless, these results suggest that cellular interactions between ESCs and HEI-OC1 cells may both stimulate ESC differentiation.
HealthNature.com

Ependymal cells-CSF flow regulates stress-induced depression

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a severe, common mood disorder. While reduced cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flow adversely affects brain metabolism and fluid balance in the aging population and during development, only indirect evidence links aberrant CSF circulation with many diseases including neurological, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric disorders, such as anxiety and depression. Here we show a very high concentration of p11 as a key molecular determinant for depression in ependymal cells, which is significantly decreased in patients with MDD, and in two mouse models of depression induced by chronic stress, such as restraint and social isolation. The loss of p11 in ependymal cells causes disoriented ependymal planar cell polarity (PCP), reduced CSF flow, and depression-like and anxiety-like behaviors. p11 intrinsically controls PCP core genes, which mediates CSF flow. Viral expression of p11 in ependymal cells specifically rescues the pathophysiological and behavioral deficits caused by loss of p11. Taken together, our results identify a new role and a key molecular determinant for ependymal cell-driven CSF flow in mood disorders and suggest a novel strategy for development of treatments for stress-associated neurological, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Comparison of the clinical outcomes between NIMA-mismatched and NIPA-mismatched haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for patients with hematological malignancies

The objective of this study was to compare clinical outcomes between noninherited maternal antigen (NIMA)-mismatched and noninherited paternal antigen (NIPA)-mismatched haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (haplo-HSCT) among patients with hematological malignancies and perform a subgroup analysis. We retrospectively analyzed 378 patients with hematological malignancies who received haplo-HSCT from NIMA-mismatched (n = 201) and NIPA-mismatched (n = 177) donors between January 2012 and December 2017. The cumulative incidence of 100-d grades II–IV acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) (19.2% vs. 32.8%, P = 0.003) was significantly lower in NIMA mismatch. Multivariate analysis showed that NIMA mismatch was associated with lower incidence of grades II–IV aGVHD and better overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS). According to the subgroup analysis, the clinical outcomes of older and/or female NIMA mismatches were comparable to those of younger and/or male NIPA mismatches with respect to grades II–IV aGVHD, chronic GVHD (cGVHD), nonrelapse mortality (NRM), relapse, DFS, and OS. In conclusion, this study confirmed the NIMA effect on aGVHD and demonstrated that NIMA mismatch was associated with better survival. In the NIMA mismatch context, donor age and sex did not seem to influence haplo-HSCT, which provides a basis for the selection of sibling donors.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Identification and characterization of a novel ELN mutation in congenital heart disease with pulmonary artery stenosis

Congenital heart defects, one of the most common birth defects, affect approximately 1% of live birth globally and remain the leading cause of infant mortality in developed countries. Utilizing the pathogenicity score and inheritance mode from whole exome sequencing results, a heterozygous mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) in elastin (ELN) was identified among 6,440 variants in a female proband born with an atrial septal defect accompanied by pulmonary artery stenosis. Results of RT-PCR showed that the mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) did not affect the expression levels of ELN mRNA but increased protein level. The content of ELN truncate (functional component) was significantly lower in both the intracellular and extracellular compartments after mutation. These results indicate that the ELN mutation (NM_001278939.1: c.1939G>T, p.Gly647Ter) affected the protein truncate, which may be a functional component of ELN and play crucial roles for this pedigree. Here we report of an ELN heterozygous variant associated with congenital heart disease accompanied with pulmonary artery stenosis, which is less common. Based on our results, we speculate that this may be the main molecular mechanism underlying the mutation-led functional changes, and propose that the decrease of ELN protein level may cause this pedigree vascular abnormality, especially pulmonary artery stenosis, and reinforce the view that ELN insufficiency is the primary cause of these vascular lesions. This may be the main molecular mechanism underlying the mutation-led functional changes. Thus, systematic analysis not only enables us to better understand the etiology of this disease but also contributes to clinical and prenatal diagnosis.
ScienceNature.com

Radiation exposure induces cross-species temporal metabolic changes that are mitigated in mice by amifostine

Exposure to acute, damaging radiation may occur through a variety of events from cancer therapy and industrial accidents to terrorist attacks and military actions. Our understanding of how to protect individuals and mitigate the effects of radiation injury or Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) is still limited. There are only a few Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies for ARS; whereas, amifostine is limited to treating low dose (0.7–6 Gy) radiation poisoning arising from cancer radiotherapy. An early intervention is critical to treat ARS, which necessitates identifying diagnostic biomarkers to quickly characterize radiation exposure. Towards this end, a multiplatform metabolomics study was performed to comprehensively characterize the temporal changes in metabolite levels from mice and non-human primate serum samples following γ-irradiation. The metabolomic signature of amifostine was also evaluated in mice as a model for radioprotection. The NMR and mass spectrometry metabolomics analysis identified 23 dysregulated pathways resulting from the radiation exposure. These metabolomic alterations exhibited distinct trajectories within glucose metabolism, phospholipid biosynthesis, and nucleotide metabolism. A return to baseline levels with amifostine treatment occurred for these pathways within a week of radiation exposure. Together, our data suggests a unique physiological change that is independent of radiation dose or species. Furthermore, a metabolic signature of radioprotection was observed through the use of amifostine prophylaxis of ARS.
CancerNature.com

Single-cell-resolved differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells into pancreatic duct-like organoids on a microwell chip

Creating in vitro models of diseases of the pancreatic ductal compartment requires a comprehensive understanding of the developmental trajectories of pancreas-specific cell types. Here we report the single-cell characterization of the differentiation of pancreatic duct-like organoids (PDLOs) from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) on a microwell chip that facilitates the uniform aggregation and chemical induction of hiPSC-derived pancreatic progenitors. Using time-resolved single-cell transcriptional profiling and immunofluorescence imaging of the forming PDLOs, we identified differentiation routes from pancreatic progenitors through ductal intermediates to two types of mature duct-like cells and a few non-ductal cell types. PDLO subpopulations expressed either mucins or the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, and resembled human adult duct cells. We also used the chip to uncover ductal markers relevant to pancreatic carcinogenesis, and to establish PDLO co-cultures with stellate cells, which allowed for the study of epithelial–mesenchymal signalling. The PDLO microsystem could be used to establish patient-specific pancreatic duct models.
ScienceNature.com

The UL16 protein of HSV-1 promotes the metabolism of cell mitochondria by binding to ANT2 protein

Long-term studies have shown that virus infection affects the energy metabolism of host cells, which mainly affects the function of mitochondria and leads to the hydrolysis of ATP in host cells, but it is not clear how virus infection participates in mitochondrial energy metabolism in host cells. In our study, HUVEC cells were infected with HSV-1, and the differentially expressed genes were obtained by microarray analysis and data analysis. The viral gene encoding protein UL16 was identified to interact with host protein ANT2 by immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. We also reported that UL16 transfection promoted oxidative phosphorylation of glucose and significantly increased intracellular ATP content. Furthermore, UL16 was transfected into the HUVEC cell model with mitochondrial dysfunction induced by d-Gal, and it was found that UL16 could restore the mitochondrial function of cells. It was first discovered that viral protein UL16 could enhance mitochondrial function in mammalian cells by promoting mitochondrial metabolism. This study provides a theoretical basis for the prevention and treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction or the pathological process related to mitochondrial dysfunction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy