Cosme-Cruz, Marcello - (18) 3921 (a) Theft by Unlawful Taking (M3) and 1 additional charge

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
 17 days ago

On June 21, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Marcello Cosme-Cruz was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On December 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to the Capital City Mall for a report of vandalism. The caller, an employee of Coca-Cola, and was attempting to refill a machine and reported that the machine looked as though it had been broken into. It appeared that someone attempted to stick their arm up into the machine and retrieve either money or a drink causing damage to the machine.

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
Law Enforcementcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Gandy, Weslia c - 780-113 (a )(31) Possession of Marijuana and 1 additional charge

On June 29, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Weslia Gandy was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On February 5, 2020 at 1:50 AM, a green Ford Windstar pulled out in front of a Lower Allen Township Police officer. The vehicle was stopped and the driver identified as Weslia Gandy. Gandy was driving on a suspended license. While interacting with Gandy, the officer observed a grinder on the passenger floor of the vehicle. The grinder contained marijuana. Charges were filed on Gandy. She failed to show up for her hearing and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Meier, Vincent P - (18) 6105 (a)(1) Persons not to possess (F1) and 3 additional charges

On June 18th, officers were investigating the report of a road rage incident that occurred on Lincoln Hwy. The victim claimed the operator of the vehicle involved was yelling at him and then displayed a weapon. The victim was able to provide police with a description of the vehicle involved. Officers located the owner of the vehicle, Vincent Meier and during a search warrant located a firearm in the vehicle he was operating at the time of the incident. Due to prior convictions, he is not to be in possession of firearms and was charged.
Cumberland County, PAcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Haynes, Robin - DUI-Controlled Substance

On July 4, 2021 at approximately 1613 hours, Carlisle Police were dispatched to Walmart located at 60 Noble Blvd for the report of an intoxicated female in a vehicle. Operator Robin Haynes was located and determined to be impaired. Haynes was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing.
Kennett Square, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Gordon, Jovone Larome - (3) Count Robbery and 3 additional charges

The Kennett Square Police Department arrested Gordon, Jovone Larome on Monday June 28th, 2021. Issuing Authority: Kennett Square Police Department. On March 5, 2020 at 8:29AM Officers were dispatched for a robbery which occurred at the S&T Bank, in the 200 block of East Cypress Street, Kennett Square Borough. A male suspect walked in, jumped over the counter and demanded the tellers turn over the money in their drawers. The male subject then fled in a vehicle that was waiting in the bank parking lot. After further investigations and DNA Analysis from objects located in said vehicle (received on 3/8/21), Kennett Square Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify Jovone Gordon and another male as the defendants in this incident. An arrest warrant was issued for Jovone Gordon April 8 and Ivin Cornelious and on April 7, 2021.
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(18) 3921(A)Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property

Difilippo, Matthew Albert - (18) 3921(A)Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property and 3 additional charges. The Kennett Square Police Department arrested Difilippo, Matthew Albert. Warrant Details Warrant Type : Criminal Date Issued : Monday December 4th, 2017 Issuing Authority : District Court 15-3-04 Holding Department : Kennett Square Police Department Docket Number : MJ-15304-CR-0000349-2017...
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Taveras, Danilo Alberto - PACC 5111 Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (F1) and 6 additional charges

On April 28th, 2021 at 8:57 p.m., Lower Allen Twp. Police Officers observed a black Toyota Prius operating westbound in the 3900 block of Hartzdale Drive. A traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle's registration was found to be expired. The driver was identified as Danilo Taveras. Marijuana paraphernalia was observed in plain view inside the vehicle. Taveras admitted to smoking marijuana earlier on this date and also stated there was some inside the vehicle.
New Holland, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Noto, Christian Scott - (4) Counts of DUI (M) and 2 additional charges

On May 14, 2021 at approximately 9:11pm NHPD officers were on routine patrol in the 500 Block of East Main Street (New Holland Borough). They observed a male riding a bicycle that had been equipped with a gas motor. Officers recognized the operator of the motor bike as Christian Noto (age 20 of New Holland). Noto was found to have a suspended license.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Stavish, Stephen Gauge - (2) Counts of Aggravated Assault (F2) and 3 additional charges

Aggravated Assault, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and related Charges - 21-06240, July 2nd, 2021, 1918 1/2 Newberry St - Stephen Gauge Stavish, M/27, was charged with the above offenses after engaging in an altercation with a female victim inside the above residence. Following this altercation, Stavish followed the victim outside, produced a firearm, fired several shots toward the victim and her acquaintance, striking the area within a few feet of them, and retreated into the residence. Officers were already in the area as STAVISH fired outside, and upon hearing the gunfire were able to quickly respond and establish a perimeter. Numerous attempts were made to establish contact with STAVISH, and at 12:07 am STAVISH exited the residence before surrendering to officers without further incident.
Drinkscrimewatchpa.com

Hernandez, Ernesto - (18)3802(A)(1) DUI and 4 additional charges

On May 13, 2021 Officers were responding to a medical call in the area of Lurgan Road and River Road. An Officer drove in the area of the listed intersection and observed a red vehicle that was in a flower bed on River Road. An Officer approached the vehicle and noticed it was empty with the windows down. As the Officer looked inside for identification, they immediately smelled the odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from the vehicle. Officers went to the business and spoke with a female who stated she was the passenger of the vehicle. The female then stated that she and her boyfriend went back inside of the business and a few minutes later, she could not locate him. An investigation revealed that the driver left the vehicle and went back to a bed and breakfast in the area. The driver was later located walking on Lurgan Road towards his vehicle and was identified as Ernesto Hernandez.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Shmal, Carol Zenia - (18) 4106 (A1II) Access Device Fraud and 3 additional charges

Patrol responded to the Tapestry Club pool for a report of a theft. Upon arrival, Patrol spoke with the victim, who stated someone stole her gray Michael Kors purse containing various items. The victim also stated that she recieved two notifications on her phone about two Cash App transactions which she did not authorize. Both transactions were completed using different cards. The victim identified a subject, Carol Shmal as a possible suspect in the theft. An independent witness also idenified Shmal as being a possible suspect who was in the area at the time of the theft.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Ludwig, William K - (18)2701(A)(1)Simple assault and 1 additional charge

Police responded to Trenton Road in the area of Marie's Kozy Korner on June 19th around 2:45 am for a report of a female who was assaulted. Police met with the victim reported an altercation with her boyfriend, William Ludwig, who was trying to leave the area in a vehicle after drinking, struck the victim causing minor injuries. He had left the scene prior to police arrival and later turned himself in. He was arrested and charged.
Douglass Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Beck, Heinz Jorgen Jr. - (1) Count of Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana and 1 additional charge

On Tuesday June 8th, 2021, at approximately 2124 hours one of our Douglass Township Officer's completed a traffic stop on a White Ford F150 for inoperable license plate lighting and expired registration. During the traffic stop the officer observed paraphernalia in plain view and gained consent to search the vehicle. The operator Heinz Jorgen Beck Jr was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and the paraphernalia that was located. Beck did not possess a medical marijuana card. Charges were filed on Heinz Jorgen Beck Jr for possession of a small amount of marijuana, paraphernalia and other traffic related offenses.
West Chester, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Smith, Carl J - (1) Count of 3921 A Theft by Unlawful Taking and 1 additional charge

On 07/04/21 at approximately 1:25pm, officers of the West Chester Police Department responded to the 200 block of W. Chestnut Street regarding a package theft. Officers arrived on scene and through investigation identified Carl Smith, a 52 year old black male of West Chester, as the individual who stole the package. Smith was taken into custody and processed at the West Chester Police Department. He was charged with theft. A preliminary hearing is pending.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Theft from a Vehicle (M3)

James Elwood Earles Jr. of York Haven Road was charged with the below listed offenses stemming from a police investigation in the 1300 block of York Haven Road.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Lerew, Daryl E - 1 count Simple Assault (M2) and 1 additional charge

On July 3rd, 2021, at 0108 hours, Carlisle Borough Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Croghan Drive, Carlisle Borough, for an active domestic. When Officers arrived on scene, Daryl LEREW was located in the front yard on top of a female, pinning her down. Once separated, the female had visible injuries sustained from being head butted by LEREW when he was on top of her. LEREW was placed under arrest and transported to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment.
Perkasie, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Fowler, Bryan - (18) 4905A False Alarm to Agency of Public Safety and 3 additional charges

Bryan Fowler was arrested by Perkasie Borough Police charged with False Alarms to Agency of Public Safety, Simple Assault, Theft and Criminal Mischief after police responded to a call for a disorderly subject on S. 2nd St. Perkasie Borough on 6/21/2021. Mr. Fowler had activated the fire alarm and was reported to have been breaking things. The building was evacuated due to the fire alarm. Mr. Fowler continued to be argumentative with police and was taken into police custody. Mr. Fowler was arraigned by Judge Falcone and transported to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail.

