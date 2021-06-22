Cosme-Cruz, Marcello - (18) 3921 (a) Theft by Unlawful Taking (M3) and 1 additional charge
On June 21, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Marcello Cosme-Cruz was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On December 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to the Capital City Mall for a report of vandalism. The caller, an employee of Coca-Cola, and was attempting to refill a machine and reported that the machine looked as though it had been broken into. It appeared that someone attempted to stick their arm up into the machine and retrieve either money or a drink causing damage to the machine.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com