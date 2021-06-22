Cosme-Cruz, Marcello - (18) 3921 (a) Theft by Unlawful Taking (M3) and 1 additional charge

On May 13, 2021 Officers were responding to a medical call in the area of Lurgan Road and River Road. An Officer drove in the area of the listed intersection and observed a red vehicle that was in a flower bed on River Road. An Officer approached the vehicle and noticed it was empty with the windows down. As the Officer looked inside for identification, they immediately smelled the odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from the vehicle. Officers went to the business and spoke with a female who stated she was the passenger of the vehicle. The female then stated that she and her boyfriend went back inside of the business and a few minutes later, she could not locate him. An investigation revealed that the driver left the vehicle and went back to a bed and breakfast in the area. The driver was later located walking on Lurgan Road towards his vehicle and was identified as Ernesto Hernandez.