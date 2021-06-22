Norwegian to close Irish subsidiary - report

Norwegian (DY, Oslo Gardermoen) will shutter its Norwegian Air International (D8, Dublin Int'l) subsidiary and has told staff in Ireland to prepare for redundancies. Sources told The Irish Independent newspaper this week that the rejuvenated Scandinavian budget carrier told staff the move is part of plans to cut the number of AOCs it operates from five - Norwegian Air Norway, Norwegian Air International (NAI), Norwegian Air Sweden, Norwegian UK, and Norwegian Air Argentina - to just two.