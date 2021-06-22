Drinking Water Quality Report Shows Excellent Water for Athens-Clarke County Customers
The Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department (PUD) released the 2021 Drinking Water Quality Report detailing the local water supply quality in 2020. The report confirms that the drinking water delivered to homes and businesses in Athens met or surpassed all stringent state and federal standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD).athensceo.com