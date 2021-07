Margaret passed away on June 19, 2021, she was 72. She is survived by her husband James Ward; three daughters JoAnne Morrison, Jennifer Maston, Jeannette Van Horn; sons Lonney Ward, John Piersley, and adopted son Thomas Grimes and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret was a loving friend to many she absolutely showed the definition of unconditional love she will be missed very much by many people that loved her.