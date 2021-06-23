Experience the Insanely Cool Broadway Event in Raleigh

Get the details about the exciting upcoming concert event.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

I remember the first (and only) time I ever saw a broadway show. I was just a little girl, and I had gone to New York City with my parents and sisters.

We had made a trip out there to see extended family, and I remember my parents waking my sisters and I up early in the morning. It was still dark out when we piled into our van.

My parents made the trip up extremely fun by surprising us with some special candy for the trip, as well as some Hello Kitty slip-in shoes.

We looked almost like triplets with our matching shoes and similar outfits, and after a few hours, we were eager to arrive in New York City.

Once we got there, we enjoyed strolling through Central Park, spending time with family, and exploring the city. We rode a ferris wheel that was inside a giant Toys R Us store, and even visited a huge toy store featuring large stuffed animals and a life-size floor piano that you played by jumping on.

All of these things were fun, memorable, and exciting. However, one of the other extremely fun parts of this trip was definitely getting to see a show on broadway with my family. I remember the three shows that we had to choose from at the time - Beauty and The Beast, The Lion King, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Since we had a large family, the only remaining show with enough seating for all of us to sit together was Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. We saw the show on Broadway, and it was one of the most memorable parts of the trip.

While we can't exactly see a New York Broadway show in North Carolina, we do have the next best thing, which I am going to talk about in this article.

Theatre Raleigh Is Bringing the Broadway of Today

That's right, on July 7th - July 11th, you can catch a unique event courtesy of Theatre Raleigh. It is a performance which combines a number of Broadway of today selections for a truly unique and popular experience. The event is called Oh, What a Night! According to their website:

"Back by popular demand, Theatre Raleigh brings you the 4th incarnation of Oh What A Night!!! Experience the concert event of the season, celebrating the Broadway of today with selections from Dear Evan Hansen, The Prom, Hadestown, Kiss Me Kate, Waitress, Come From Away, Frozen, and MORE!!!A hilarious and moving comedy about the transformative power of art."

There are a few different options for purchasing tickets. You can either buy them for one single show, or purchase a bundle for the various shows included in the 2021 season (there are five in total). To get more information about how/when to purchase your show tickets, you can check out their website (theatreraleigh.com).

Final Thoughts

No matter which state you live in, there are always different events available which can give you that live theatre entertainment experience.

The Theatre Raleigh in North Carolina is just one prime example of that. If you live in the area and are looking for a fun event to attend in early July, consider checking out Oh, What a Night!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.