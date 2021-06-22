Humphrey, Jeanette Clata

Jeanette Clata Humphrey, 90, passed away June 11, 2021 in Klamath Falls due to complications of a fractured hip. Jeanette was born February 26, 1931 enroute between Medford and Klamath Falls. Her parents were Ada Rose Matney and Charles Matney. Jeanette married James "Sleepy" Humphrey and raised a family of seven children. Through the years, Jeanette worked hard alongside her husband on their farm, as well as working other jobs in the community of Merrill. When others needed help, Jeanette always jumped in to lend a hand. She was active in St. Augustine Church in Merrill, and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Jeanette was an avid seamstress, and pitched in on many projects for her children's school programs. Jeanette attended Merritt Davis Business College in Eugene and worked as a professional secretary at both Oregon State University and University of Oregon. In her later years, she enjoyed helping neighbors whenever they needed a hand. Jeanette is survived by her seven children Debbie Britton (Bob), Ron Humphrey (Lori Ann), Jeff Humphrey, Lori Wedmore (Rusty), Nancy Morgel (Ray), Julie Grantom (Paul), and Kelli Wilson (Dave). She is the grandma of many generations of grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents Ada and Charles Matney; as well as James Humphrey, her former husband; James Cooper, her brother; and Tim Humphrey, her grandson. Visitation will be Wednesday June 23 at Davenport's Chapel of The Good Shepherd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery on Thursday, June 24 at 1 p.m. A special thank you to everyone at Rogue River Place Assisted Living for taking such loving care of our Mom. Memorial donations may be made to Rogue River Place Assisted Living or High Desert Hospice, both in Klamath Falls.