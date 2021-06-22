Minnesota Duluth graduate, former Hobey Baker Award winner Kurvers passes away at 58

Tragedy struck the Redbird track and field family over the weekend when former high jumper Austin Rauch passed away on July 2. Our hearts are heavy as we process the loss of a wonderful young man," ISU Director of track and field Jeff Bovee told ISU athletics. "Austin was a loving, caring person that engaged us all with his big smile. A gifted high jumper for the Redbirds during the 2019-20 school year, he created lasting friendships with his teammates and made an impact in all our lives. he will be deeply missed and our thoughts are with his family and friends."