Minnesota Duluth graduate, former Hobey Baker Award winner Kurvers passes away at 58
Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey alum Tom Kurvers passed away the morning of June 21 at the age of 58. “The UMD men’s hockey program and all of Bulldog Country send our thoughts and prayers to the Kurvers family,” said UMD coach Scott Sandelin in a statement. “Tom will hold a special place in the hearts of his former teammates and all the fans who followed and cheered him on during his impressive career at UMD and beyond. He was the consummate Bulldog and he will be dearly missed by many.”www.uscho.com