Eagles OTA’s

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 2) DeVonta Smith. Passes intended to travel 10-plus air yards were not a source of success for the 2020 Eagles. Per Next Gen Stats, Philadelphia carried a 9:12 touchdown-to-interception ratio on such targets to wide receivers last year, along with a 40.3 reception percentage on those passes (30th in the NFL). Smith’s consistent route running and ability to earn separation forecast to help change that this season. His 4.0 receiving yards per route run over the past two seasons topped the FBS charts. Computer vision shows that, last year, the Heisman Trophy winner had the highest percentage of receptions in which he had more than 3 feet of separation at the time of the catch despite a defender being within 3 feet of him on the path of the route. This carries over into yards after the catch; Smith increased his speed once he had the ball in his hands at the third-highest rate in the FBS in 2020. [BLG Note: Smith is No. 2 only behind Ja’Marr Chase despite being the third WR drafted.]