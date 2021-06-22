Eagles OTA’s

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNow heading over to Philly where the Eagles wrapped up their minicamp last week its the 1st one under new head coach Nick Sirianni the former Colts offensive coordinator has a big task on. his hands taking over a organization that is in between a super bowl title and a...

NFLNBC Philadelphia

Keep an Eye This Young WR at Eagles Training Camp – He Might Be Really Good

Why this under-the-radar Eagles WR might be really good originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There’s not much to go on. A snaps here, a catch there. Quez Watkins played only 119 snaps last year, eighth most among Eagles wide receivers. He played only 20 snaps the first three months of the season and was never targeted by Carson Wentz in brief cameos against the Steelers and Ravens.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: PFF names the team’s best and worst contract

In a recent post on pff.com (subscription required), the Pro Football Focus staff took some time to rank the best and worst contracts on each NFC team. Using a mix of standard box score statistics and their own unique grading system, here’s a look at who landed on the list for the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFLYardbarker

Eagles Post-OTA Competition Update: The Offensive Edition

If there is one thing Nick Sirianni has built his foundation on as a rookie head coach, it's been competition and now that the Eagles' on-field spring work is complete this seems like a good time to update you on the positions which haven't been locked down just yet:. RB2:...
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley and 7 NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Haven't Found Homes Yet

At this point of the offseason, top free agents have options or a lot of patience as they wait for contracts that fit their expectations. Yet surprisingly, some of the most productive and decorated playmakers haven't found homes. Unsigned veterans may prefer to skip organized team activities and mandatory minicamps, so several signings could happen before training camps in July.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021’s Philadelphia Eagles wouldn’t trade Brandon Graham, would they?

Philadelphia Eagles star Brandon Graham gets mentioned in a mock trade package. If all there was to any rumor involving the Philadelphia Eagles was a statement that they had plans to trade one of their best players who was coming off of a Pro Bowl season, then, most of us could say that’s one of those things we could quickly dismiss as being utterly ridiculous.
NFLNBC Sports

Why it’s a big deal that Jeff Stoutland returned to Eagles in 2021

Jordan Mailata arrived in the United States as a few years ago as a mammoth rugby player but has successfully transitioned into an NFL offensive tackle and will be competing for the Eagles’ starting left tackle job this summer. So you can imagine his reaction when he heard rumors that...
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Eagles Attempting to Recapture LeGarrette Blount's Role with Kerryon Johnson

PHILADELPHIA — The last time the Eagles were a balanced offensive attack was in 2017. The rushing attack, headlined by LeGarrette Blount, paid huge dividends in Philadelphia’s first-ever Super Bowl victory. The physicality Blount brought to the Eagles complimented Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Darren Sproles, Kenjon Barner, and Wendell Smallwood.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Analytics model is high on DeVonta Smith’s outlook

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 2) DeVonta Smith. Passes intended to travel 10-plus air yards were not a source of success for the 2020 Eagles. Per Next Gen Stats, Philadelphia carried a 9:12 touchdown-to-interception ratio on such targets to wide receivers last year, along with a 40.3 reception percentage on those passes (30th in the NFL). Smith’s consistent route running and ability to earn separation forecast to help change that this season. His 4.0 receiving yards per route run over the past two seasons topped the FBS charts. Computer vision shows that, last year, the Heisman Trophy winner had the highest percentage of receptions in which he had more than 3 feet of separation at the time of the catch despite a defender being within 3 feet of him on the path of the route. This carries over into yards after the catch; Smith increased his speed once he had the ball in his hands at the third-highest rate in the FBS in 2020. [BLG Note: Smith is No. 2 only behind Ja’Marr Chase despite being the third WR drafted.]
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Carson Wentz Shares Honest Admission On Feeling With Colts

Quarterback Carson Wentz was at a low point in his career when the Philadelphia Eagles benched and later traded him. But now that he’s with the Indianapolis Colts, how does he feel heading into the new season?. In a recent interview with Beth Hoole of ValleyNewsLive, Wentz said that being...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles rumors: Steven Nelson signing still a possibility

Arguably the top free agent still available to be signed (and someone who Philadelphia Eagles fans have been clamoring for for quite some time now), at least one NFL reporter has stated that Howie Roseman and the Eagles remain interested in former Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson. Here’s what NFL insider...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman can shop not including Zach Ertz

Might the Philadelphia Eagles get creative with some trade packages?. We’ve now officially passed June’s midpoint, and it’s mucho silent. Those rumors involving the Philadelphia Eagles trading Zach Ertz haven’t evaporated, but at the time of this story being written and published, there’s been no real traction in terms of something actually happening.
NFLchatsports.com

How important is a healthy offensive line to the success of the Eagles?

2020 was a year to forget for the Philadelphia Eagles. Throughout their frenzied 4-11-1 season, they were forced to deploy 14 different offensive line combinations, and projected starters Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard were lost to injury before the season begun. After a long offseason of rehabbing injuries and adding some key pieces to the line, Nick Sirianni will be hoping to inherit a group that resembles the unit that was once heralded as one of the NFL’s finest. For Jalen Hurts especially, the resurrection of the line is absolutely crucial.
NFLUSA Today

One surprise player to watch at each position group during Eagles' training camp

We’re a month away from reporting day for Eagles players and as we prognosticate on DeVonta Smith’s rookie potential, several under-the-radar performers are lurking under the surface preparing to be unleashed. We took a look at one surprise player to watch at each position during Philadelphia’s training camp. QB Jalen...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Donavan McNabb on mentoring Jalen Hurts; Eagles talent around second-year QB

Donovan McNabb had nothing but good words for second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts during a sit-down with Rob Maaddi on a recent episode of the AP Pro Football Podcast. McNabb, a 6× Pro Bowler with a retired jersey (#5) for the Eagles franchise, says he mentored Hurts and “admires” his game and winning ways. The Syracuse star and Philadelphia sports legend just isn’t sure Hurts has enough talent around him to be successful.
NFLYardbarker

Eagles WR Greg Ward will be fighting a familiar battle this offseason

Greg Ward has overcome a lot in his rise to becoming the Eagles’ most reliable receiver. After entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent who was willing to change position from quarterback to give himself the best chance of success, it took three attempts at cracking the roster to finally stick around. After a career-year in 2020, it’s surprisingly familiar territory for Ward, who will be facing another tall Mountain to climb.
NFLchatsports.com

PFF says the Eagles don’t have any of the NFL’s top 50 players

The NFL dead zone is typically a prime time for various lists and rankings. It’s all about content creation and consumption, ya know?. One such article that recently caught my eye was Pro Football Focus’s list of the top 50 players in the NFL. At the start of their series, I figured I’d eventually do a write-up on the Eagles player(s) who made the cut.