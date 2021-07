It’s Friday night- any Friday night from your childhood, really. School was a drag, but at least you had something to look forward to. When you get home, you begrudgingly plug away at your homework, knowing the reward that awaits you on the other side. Finishing with time to spare, you eagerly await your dad getting home from work. Finally, you hear his car pull into the driveway and the weekend can begin, new memories can be made. You’ve waited all week for this moment.