Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Despite vaccination, China needs non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 in 2021

By Juan Yang, Valentina Marziano, Xiaowei Deng, Giorgio Guzzetta, Juanjuan Zhang, Filippo Trentini, Jun Cai, Piero Poletti, Wen Zheng, Wei Wang, Qianhui Wu, Zeyao Zhao, Kaige Dong, Guangjie Zhong, Cécile Viboud, Stefano Merler, Marco Ajelli, Hongjie Yu
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccination is being conducted in over 200 countries and regions to control SARS-CoV-2 transmission and return to a pre-pandemic lifestyle. However, understanding when non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) can be lifted as immunity builds up remains a key question for policy makers. To address this, we built a data-driven model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission for China. We estimated that, to prevent the escalation of local outbreaks to widespread epidemics, stringent NPIs need to remain in place at least one year after the start of vaccination. Should NPIs alone be capable of keeping the reproduction number (Rt) around 1.3, the synergetic effect of NPIs and vaccination could reduce the COVID-19 burden by up to 99% and bring Rt below the epidemic threshold in about 9 months. Maintaining strict NPIs throughout 2021 is of paramount importance to reduce COVID-19 burden while vaccines are distributed to the population, especially in large populations with little natural immunity.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#South China#Epidemics#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Striking increase in SARS-CoV-2 antibodies seen with prime dose AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer-BioNTech

Researchers in Germany have provided evidence that a booster shot of a messenger RNA (mRNA)-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine following prime immunization with AstraZeneca’s adenoviral vector-based vaccine is sufficient to achieve high levels of neutralizing antibodies against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The team – from the...
WorldInternational Business Times

Countries Using China COVID-19 Vaccine See Surge In Infections

Countries that administered China's CoronaVac vaccine are now facing a surge in COVID-19 infections. Some experts claimed the problem largely lies in the Chinese-made vaccines. Scientists hypothesized that the vaccines from China may not be that effective in containing the virus. A number of countries are experiencing a new surge...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Update: Over 1.1 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday. The doses administered in China have exceeded 1 billion on June 19, the commission announced on June 20. China accelerated its pace...
Worldimdb.com

China’s Guangzhou Reopens Cinemas in Wake of Covid-19 Outbreak

Guangzhou, the capital of China’s top movie-going province Guangdong, announced Friday that cinemas there can now reopen after nearly a month of closures due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. Theaters were shuttered in a number of districts in the city of more than 15 million on June 7 after...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Australia steps up vaccine push to stem COVID-19 outbreak

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia decided on Monday to make vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels after a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide. Prime Minister Scott Morrison met state and territory leaders to discuss the situation, with more than 20 million Australians -- about 80% of the...
WorldWNCY

Spain’s COVID-19 cases jump by 12,345 despite record vaccination

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain reported 12,345 new coronavirus infections and eight deaths on Thursday, with health ministry data showing daily increases this week at their highest levels since mid-April, in part due to the more contagious Delta variant. The infection rate measured over the past 14 days rose to 134...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

China, U.S. to send COVID-19 vaccine doses to El Salvador

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China will send 1.5 million Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to El Salvador, the Chinese Embassy there announced on Friday, hours after the White House said the U.S. would send 1.5 million Moderna vaccines to the Central American nation. El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, responded to China’s plan by retweeting...
Pharmaceuticalssandiegouniontribune.com

Despite ally donations, few Venezuelans get COVID-19 vaccine

CARACAS, Venezuela — Some Venezuelans got a COVID-19 shot this week thanks to a donation of Cuban-developed vaccines, bringing relief to some residents desperate to protect themselves while simultaneously deepening the mystery around the country’s donation-dependent vaccination campaign. Thirty-thousand shots of the three-dose Abdala vaccine entered Venezuela’s inoculation effort just...
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Barbados to get First Shipment of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccines

Thirty thousand doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine are expected to arrive in Barbados on Friday, Minister of Health Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic said, while he also reported a new COVID-19 cluster on the island. After days reporting no new cases or one to two new cases, Minister Bostic said one...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Instant COVID sensor to prevent outbreaks and protect communities

RMIT University is collaborating with partners including Australian biomedical start-up Soterius on the biosensor, which can detect the presence of tiny amounts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants. Reliable, accurate and non-invasive, the Soterius Scout sensor can deliver results within a minute to provide the all-clear for someone to...
Public HealthBioMed Central

Are preventive measures adequate? An evaluation of the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures in nursing homes in China

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 641 (2021) Cite this article. The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has become a challenge for nursing homes in China. Nursing homes are particularly dangerous places in terms of the spread of COVID-19 given that they house vulnerable, high-risk populations. As such, several useful guidelines for coping with COVID-19 in nursing homes have been provided. However, the actual implementation rates of such guidelines are unknown. This study aims to document the adherence of nursing homes to the Ministry of Civil Affairs guidelines for COVID-19 prevention and control in nursing homes.
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID Pandemic in India Associated With Widespread Misuse of Antibiotics

(Reuters Health) - During India's first surge of COVID-19, antibiotic sales soared, which suggests inappropriate use of these medications to treat mild and moderate cases of the virus, researchers say. An interrupted time series analysis of antibiotic sales in India's private health sector from January of 2018 through December of...
Public HealthNature.com

Significance of peripheral blood indexes in differential diagnoses of SARS-CoV-2 and New Bunia virus

We aimed to provide a laboratory basis for differential diagnosis of COVID-19 and severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS). Clinical data were collected from 32 COVID-19 patients (2019-nCoV group), 31 SFTS patients (SFTS group) and 30 healthy controls (control group). For each group of hospitalized patients, a retrospective analysis was performed on specific indices, including cytokines, T-lymphocyte subsets, routine blood parameters, C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT), and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves for the indices revealed the differences among groups. Compared with the 2019-nCoV group, the SFTS group had a significantly and greatly decreased counts of WBC, absolute lymphocyte, PLT and absolute CD4+ T lymphocyte (P < 0.05); the IL-6, TNF-α, D-D and PCT levels of the SFTS group were higher than those of the 2019-nCoV group (P < 0.05). Compared with those of the SFTS group, the CRP and FIB levels of the 2019-nCoV group were greatly increased (P < 0.05). The ROC curves showed that area under the curves (AUCs) for FIB, PLT and TNF-α were greater than 0.85, demonstrating high diagnostic value. At the initial stage of SARS-CoV-2 or SFTS virus infection, PLT, FIB and TNF-α have definitive clinical value for the early and differential diagnosis of these two infections.
Public HealthNature.com

Surveillance of West Nile virus infection in Kashgar Region, Xinjiang, China, 2013–2016

West Nile virus (WNV) was first isolated in mainland China from mosquitoes in Jiashi County, Kashgar Region, Xinjiang in 2011, following local outbreaks of viral meningitis and encephalitis caused by WNV. To elaborate the epidemiological characteristics of the WNV, surveillance of WNV infection in Kashgar Region, Xinjiang from 2013 to 2016 were carried out. Blood and CSF samples from surveillance human cases, blood of domestic chicken, cattle, sheep and mosquitoes in Kashgar Region were collected and detected. There were human 65 WNV Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibody positive cases by ELISA screening, 6 confirmed WNV cases by the plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT) screening. These cases occurred mainly concentrated in August to September of each year, and most of them were males. WNV-neutralizing antibodies were detected in both chickens and sheep, and the positive rates of neutralizing antibodies were 15.5% and 1.78%, respectively. A total of 15,637 mosquitoes were collected in 2013–2016, with Culex pipiens as the dominant mosquito species. Four and 1 WNV-positive mosquito pools were detected by RT-qPCR in 2013 and 2016 respectively. From these data, we can confirm that Jiashi County may be a natural epidemic foci of WNV disease, the trend highlights the routine virology surveillance in WNV surveillance cases, mosquitoes and avian should be maintained and enhanced to provide to prediction and early warning of outbreak an epidemic of WNV in China.
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

The Lancet: CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine is safe and protects against disease, interim analysis

Interim data from a phase 3 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed in China (CoronaVac) suggests that two doses offer 83.5% protection against symptomatic COVID-19. The preliminary findings, published in The Lancet and presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), indicate that CoronaVac induces a robust antibody response. No severe adverse events or deaths were reported among the more than 10,000 trial participants in Turkey, with most adverse events mild and occurring within 7 days of an injection. However, more research is needed to confirm vaccine efficacy in the long term, in a more diverse group of participants, and against emerging variants of concern.
HealthNature.com

Clinical laboratory tests and five-year incidence of major depressive disorder: a prospective cohort study of 433,890 participants from the UK Biobank

Prevention of major depressive disorder (MDD) is a public health priority. Identifying biomarkers of underlying biological processes that contribute to MDD onset may help address this public health need. This prospective cohort study encompassed 383,131 white British participants from the UK Biobank with no prior history of MDD, with replication in 50,759 participants of other ancestries. Leveraging linked inpatient and primary care records, we computed adjusted odds ratios for 5-year MDD incidence among individuals with values below or above the 95% confidence interval (<2.5th or >97.5th percentile) on each of 57 laboratory measures. Sensitivity analyses were performed across multiple percentile thresholds and in comparison to established reference ranges. We found that indicators of liver dysfunction were associated with increased 5-year MDD incidence (even after correction for alcohol use and body mass index): elevated alanine aminotransferase (AOR = 1.35, 95% confidence interval [1.16, 1.58]), aspartate aminotransferase (AOR = 1.39 [1.19, 1.62]), and gamma glutamyltransferase (AOR = 1.52 [1.31, 1.76]) as well as low albumin (AOR = 1.28 [1.09, 1.50]). Similar observations were made with respect to endocrine dysregulation, specifically low insulin-like growth factor 1 (AOR = 1.34 [1.16, 1.55]), low testosterone among males (AOR = 1.60 [1.27, 2.00]), and elevated glycated hemoglobin (HbA1C; AOR = 1.23 [1.05, 1.43]). Markers of renal impairment (i.e. elevated cystatin C, phosphate, and urea) and indicators of anemia and macrocytosis (i.e. red blood cell enlargement) were also associated with MDD incidence. While some immune markers, like elevated white blood cell and neutrophil count, were associated with MDD (AOR = 1.23 [1.07, 1.42]), others, like elevated C-reactive protein, were not (AOR = 1.04 [0.89, 1.22]). The 30 significant associations validated as a group in the multi-ancestry replication cohort (Wilcoxon p = 0.0005), with a median AOR of 1.235. Importantly, all 30 significant associations with extreme laboratory test results were directionally consistent with an increased MDD risk. In sum, markers of liver and kidney dysfunction, growth hormone and testosterone deficiency, innate immunity, anemia, macrocytosis, and insulin resistance were associated with MDD incidence in a large community-based cohort. Our results support a contributory role of diverse biological processes to MDD onset.

Comments / 0

Community Policy