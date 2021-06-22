Low body mass is associated with reduced left ventricular mass in Chinese elderly with severe COPD
There is limited information on the association of body mass index (BMI) with left ventricular (LV) remodeling corresponding to severity of reduced lung function in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Therefore, we investigated whether BMI is associated with cardiac atrial and ventricular dimensions according to severity of lung functional impairment in Chinese COPD elderly. A total of 563 hospitalized COPD patients with lung function impairment and 184 patients with non-COPD (aged 65–92 years) were collected retrospectively in a cross-sectional study in a university affiliated tertiary hospital in China. BMI and cardiac echocardiographic parameters were compared according to severity of lung functional impairment in COPD patients. BMI was 22.9 ± 3.9 kg/m2 in COPD patients, 24.0 ± 4.1 kg/m2 in non-COPD patients respectively. Reduced BMI, LV mass index, LV wall thickness and left atrial diameter, and dilated right ventricle (RV) existed in COPD patients with severe lung dysfunction as compared the COPD patients with mild to moderate lung functional reduction and non-COPD patients (P < 0.05), while there were no differences in BMI and echocardiographic parameters between the COPD patients with mild to moderate lung functional decline and non-COPD patients (P > 0.05). Logistic regression analysis showed that low BMI (BMI < 18.5 kg/m2) was correlated with reduced LV mass and wall thickness, dilated RV and reduced lung function in the COPD patients with severe lung dysfunction. In conclusion, this study demonstrates that lower BMI is associated not only with dilated RV and impaired pulmonary function, but also it is related to reduced LV mass in Asian COPD elderly with severe lung dysfunction.www.nature.com