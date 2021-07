Gold and the 10-year treasury note for the best part of the recent history have been inversely correlated. Whilst this isn’t always the case, it has shown in recent times to be a good benchmark. The yield on the 10-year treasury has been in a steady decline in the last few weeks and as of this morning (July 8. 2021) it dipped below 1.3 for its lowest level since February 2021. This is a 26% decrease from its April high when it touched 1.77. This is of extreme importance because it shows that investors are starting to realise two factors: