Tuesday’s Must Reads

By Nena Perry-Brown
urbanturf.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMapping where DC-area residents lack internet access. — (P. Wood/Twitter) Some eager to return to the office for air conditioning.* — (H. Burns/NYT) Napa Valley residents battle startup flipping houses into timeshares.* — (W. Parker/WSJ) Mayor's office pursuing RAD rehabilitation instead of long-delayed redevelopment at Park Morton.* — (A. Koma/WBJ)

dc.urbanturf.com
