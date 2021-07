Gareth Southgate believes set-pieces can yet be a decisive weapon in Euro 2020, as England have so far underused them. Unlike 2018, all of the team’s goals so far have come from open play. Southgate did admit that preparation for set-pieces was affected by the absence of Mason Mount and Phil Foden from the starting line-up against the Czech Republic, since most of the squad’s work on deliveries had come through those two.“Our delivery hasn’t been good, really,” Southgate admitted. “We had an issue [against Czech Republic] as yesterday in training it was Foden and Mount so that wasn’t...