Klamath Falls, OR

Beville, Yuriko

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYuriko Beville passed May 25, 2021 in Harborview hospital, Seattle, Wash. Born in Japan, having married Carter Berkely Beville, a member of the U.S.A.F., she moved to Klamath Falls. Not long after arriving in Oregon, Yuriko became a citizen of the United States. She remained in Klamath Falls for much of her life. Yuriko is survived by son David Beville and daughter, Ramona Beville and one grandchild. According to her wishes; Yuriko's life will be celebrated with immediate family. Her family appreciates your condolences and asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Harborview's mission of caring fund: https://www.acceleratemed.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/Harborview-case_july-11-2014.pdf .

www.heraldandnews.com
