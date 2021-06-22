Cancel
Door County, WI

Run the Door gears up for busy weeks

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith in-person races popping up again, participants in the Run the Door Series can add on some serious points in the coming weeks. Through June 20th which includes five events, Brady Nieman of Sturgeon Bay leads the way with 54 points. Gretchen Schmelzer, Sturgeon Bay has the most points for the women at 50. Susan Reynolds-Smith, Ephraim (49). Lynn Gilchrist, Sturgeon Bay (47), Tim Heyse, Sturgeon Bay (46), Kay Jensen, Sturgeon Bay (41), Vicki Minten, Sturgeon Bay (43), Bob Moellenberndt, Sturgeon Bay (40), Carol Moellenberndt, Sturgeon Bay (42), Susan Morgan, Sturgeon Bay (45), Bob Richards, Sturgeon Bay (46), and Pat Saladin, Sturgeon Bay (45) all have north of 40 points accumulated.

