ORE CITY Obituary for: Betty Orms (Crenshaw) A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at Downs Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Marshall, Texas. Betty Orms (Crenshaw) went to join the Lord on June 17, 2021. She was born in Houston, Texas on August 4, 1932, to Olin and Opal Headrick. Much of her childhood years were spent moving between West Texas oil fields since her father worked for Mobile Oil. These frequent moves challenged her to make new friends frequently and resulted in her being able to skip two years in school. She was a true student athlete as she also excelled on the basketball court also. Shortly after graduating from high school, she met Truett Crenshaw. The two were married and lived briefly in Waskom, Texas before settling in Marshall and raising three children Chuck, Pam and Mark. Truett owed an Exxon gas station on Grand Avenue during these days. The children enjoyed a wonderful childhood on Bridle Path for many years.