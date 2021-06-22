Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall, TX

Betty Orms (Crenshaw)

Marshall News Messenger
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORE CITY Obituary for: Betty Orms (Crenshaw) A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at Downs Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Marshall, Texas. Betty Orms (Crenshaw) went to join the Lord on June 17, 2021. She was born in Houston, Texas on August 4, 1932, to Olin and Opal Headrick. Much of her childhood years were spent moving between West Texas oil fields since her father worked for Mobile Oil. These frequent moves challenged her to make new friends frequently and resulted in her being able to skip two years in school. She was a true student athlete as she also excelled on the basketball court also. Shortly after graduating from high school, she met Truett Crenshaw. The two were married and lived briefly in Waskom, Texas before settling in Marshall and raising three children Chuck, Pam and Mark. Truett owed an Exxon gas station on Grand Avenue during these days. The children enjoyed a wonderful childhood on Bridle Path for many years.

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Marshall, TX
Obituaries
City
China, TX
City
Marshall, TX
City
Gilmer, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Race Horses#West Texas#Scholarships#Mobile Oil#Exxon#Eastern Airlines#Squaw#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Obituaries
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA narrows use for controversial new Alzheimer's drug after criticism

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved an update to the prescribing label for a controversial new Alzheimer's drug in an attempt to narrow its intended use. The agency recommended that Biogen's Aduhelm drug should only be used in patients with mild Alzheimer's dementia or mild cognitive impairment,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy