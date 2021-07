Q: Ira, if you had to say one or the other, do the Heat wind up with a pick in this year’s draft or not? — Andre. A: Well, I don’t have to say one or the other, so there’s that. But if you want an educated guess, I would not put that as a priority, with the caveat of unless there is a player that falls to a place where the Heat can easily buy into the second round at no additional ...