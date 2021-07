You can be forgiven if you thought the MLBPA had figured out Rob Manfred’s game. The way they left him completely naked over last year’s 60-game season, or refused to move the season back a month this time around which would have opened up the CBA again, the union seemed to have finally figured out what the game was here. If nothing else, during last year’s drawn-out and frankly sad wrangling over playing a season during the pandemic, the union had pulled off the rare trick of pulling everyone over to their side in the court of public opinion. Always strange how players tend to get blamed for work stoppages, but that’s usually been the way in North American sports. Not that time, however.