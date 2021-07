The Study Hall has opened its doors for Summer Tutoring!. With the whirlwind of the 2020-2021 school year now safely behind us, it is time to start looking forward. Many students faced many learning hardships over the pandemic, whether they took part in remote, hybrid, or alternative learning experiences. Many valuable lessons were learned along the way, (such as the need for time management!) but there is always the risk that our students didn’t gain all of the knowledge and lessons expected for their grade. While most students are in the same position, that doesn’t mean it has to stay that way.