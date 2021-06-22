Cancel
New version of OxTS Georeferencer provides more lidar integration

By Tracy Cozzens
gpsworld.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford Technical Solutions (OxTS) has launched the latest version of its lidar georeferencing software, OxTS Georeferencer 1.4. OxTS is taking steps to improve surveyor’s user experience, streamline survey processes, and allow surveyors to get to work faster, while simultaneously improving results. OxTS Georeferencer fuses position, navigation and timing (PNT) data...

#Georeferencing#Lidar#Velodyne#3d Hardware Setup Viewer#Cad#Lir
