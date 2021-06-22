Cancel
India: Disney+ has significant lead on Netflix

Advanced Television
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix dominates in certain Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries such as Australia and Malaysia, according to the SVoD forecasts by GlobalData, a data and analytics company. However, Netflix has significant ground to gain in India, with sentiments around India down year-on-year in 2021 while Disney+’s sentiments are up, reveals the Filing Analytics Platform of GlobalData.

