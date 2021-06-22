India: Disney+ has significant lead on Netflix

South Korean video game developer Krafton Inc. has launched a new version of PUBG Mobile with Battlegrounds Mobile India today. As the name suggests, the game was created and developed exclusively for gaming enthusiasts and fans in India, essentially giving them their own dedicated title and servers to play without running into issues of trying to connect to the already heavy-traffic APAC region. The game went through an Early Access period to test everything out, but today the game is now available exclusively to play in India as a free-to-play multiplayer title via Google Play. No word if an iOS version will be made down the road. You can read more about the game from the team below along with the trailer as we look forward to seeing how big this brand of the main series becomes.