The news has been filled with cyberattacks on a number of companies’ networking systems, several of which are critical to the U.S. economy. As the IoT, IIoT, Industry 4.0, and similar networks inch forward, recent digital events on networking held sessions on how to secure the transmission of data. One of those sessions was at the recent OPC Day International. The OPC organization promotes the use of the OPC Unified Architecture (UA). While this protocol may not be as well-known as others in the U.S., it has been around since 2008.