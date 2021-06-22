Cancel
Iowa State

The Most Asked Questions About Waterloo, Iowa are Hilarious

By Doc Holliday
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 16 days ago
Have you ever wondered what people ask about and search for online when they're wondering about Waterloo, Iowa? I found a site that will answer that question and some of the results are hilarious. The website is called Answer The Public. It will allow you to enter a word or...

104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The “State-Shaped” Item Most Loved by Iowans

Believe it or not, it doesn't relate to corn, although I guess such a thing could be made out of corn. A new survey asked the craftier among us a question: what unique item shaped like your state is your favorite? Simply Codes did the survey and it wasn't a very long article, getting right to the point of each state's most unique "state-shaped product".
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

It’s (Un)official…Happy Joe’s Might Be NE Iowa’s Fave Taco Pizza Joint

One of my favorite discoveries ever since I moved to Iowa has been a classic Midwest delicacy; taco pizza. It has all of the fun of pizza, and the heft of a twenty-pound taco. I've been on a bit of a mission to find the best taco pizza in the area. Back home on the East Coast, the closest thing we have to taco pizza is a walking taco. My mind was blown when I saw you could put all of the good parts of a taco on a pizza.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Sports Legend Getting His Own Beer Brat

There is a helpful smile in every aisle at Hy-Vee but don't look behind you as the shadow of the tough-as-nails wrestling legend from the University of Iowa, Dan Gable will soon be lurking those aisles too. Iowa's News Now reports that the grocery chain has announced a new product...
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Amazon To Add 1,000 Eastern Iowa Jobs

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that e-commerce giant Amazon is about to expand it's presence in Iowa by building a new 2.9 million square foot fulfillment center in Davenport. The move will create over 1,000 permanent jobs in the Davenport area, according to the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. Work...
Posted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Needs To Outlaw Fireworks…Again [OPINION]

For many of the 22 years I've worked on the morning show here at KHAK, I've been loud in my support for the legalization of fireworks. Well, in 2017 I got my wish. And it seems like the state has been on fire ever since. Just four short years later, I came to a realization this weekend. Fireworks should be left in the hands of the experts. Like the folks who set off the wonderful display in downtown Cedar Rapids on the 4th of July. They however, should not be left in the hands of your average Joe. Because as safe as you think you're being, it just isn't safe enough.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Bill Outlaws Requiring Permits for Kids’ Businesses

In 2011, a bunch of fun-haters who apparently don't like refreshment on a hot day or having their lawn mowed for them, shut down a lemonade stand run by kids during RAGBRAI's visit to Coralville. They reportedly did so because the kids didn't have a "license" or "permit" to run the temporary business. It's happened countless other times, but that incident was singled out by Radio Iowa in reporting on the Youth Entrepreneurship Act that has now gone into effect. The Iowa Senate gave it unanimous approval and the House passed it by a large margin.
Linn County, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Get FREE Sweet Corn in Linn County in July

Sweet corn season is here! If you've been looking for a good haul this summer, the end of July brings your chance to get it FREE. According to the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust (SILT) website, this crop of sweet corn is meant for the benefit of those most in need.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

A Mobile 9/11 Memorial Exhibit is Coming to Iowa Today

The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit will be making a stop in Iowa this week, and it's something you won't want to miss. The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit is part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was started by the family of a firefighter that lost his life back in 2001. According to the foundation's website, Stephen Siller died "after strapping 60 lbs. of gear to his back and rushing on foot through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers." Stephen is one of the many fallen heroes of the FDNY that are honored at the traveling exhibit, which will make a stop in Jesup July 8th through 10th. It will be featured at Jesup Farmers Day 2021, returning for the first time since 2016.
Davenport, IAPosted by
i107-1

Amazon Facility Coming To Davenport

Great news Quad Cities! We will soon have an Amazon facility in the QC and it will be built in Davenport. In a press conference on Wednesday, city and Amazon officials announced the great news that has been in the works for quite some time. It will be the second robotics fulfillment center in the state of Iowa creating 1,000 new full-time jobs that will provide employees with at least $16 per hour and comprehensive benefits.
AgriculturePosted by
104.5 KDAT

How High Should Corn REALLY Be By the 4th of July?

Moving to the Midwest can seem like a huge culture shock at first. Especially if you come from the East Coast like myself, you'll be startled by a few major differences between the two types of cultures. Besides the whole #IowaNice thing (which still blows me away), there are a few phrases and sayings that I had to have someone explain to me.
Posted by
i107-1

One Killed, Three Hurt In Central Iowa Parade Accident

An Independence Day parade turned tragic in central Iowa over the Fourth of July weekend. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Minnesota woman was killed and a three other people were injured when a car hit pedestrians who were in the road. The accident happened Saturday morning in the small Story County community of Slater, about 14 miles south of Ames.
PhotographyPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Enter Keep Iowa Beautiful’s 12th Annual Photography Contest-Win $

Photography has changed a lot over the years. It went from you had to buy a very expensive camera with all the "bells & whistles" to be able to take professional photos, to anyone who owns a high-end smartphone can take some really impressive photographs. In this day & age, everyone's a photographer and now you can win money for your expertise!

