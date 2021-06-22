The Most Asked Questions About Waterloo, Iowa are Hilarious

For many of the 22 years I've worked on the morning show here at KHAK, I've been loud in my support for the legalization of fireworks. Well, in 2017 I got my wish. And it seems like the state has been on fire ever since. Just four short years later, I came to a realization this weekend. Fireworks should be left in the hands of the experts. Like the folks who set off the wonderful display in downtown Cedar Rapids on the 4th of July. They however, should not be left in the hands of your average Joe. Because as safe as you think you're being, it just isn't safe enough.