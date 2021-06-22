Almost 400,000 WNY children estimated to benefit from updated tax credit

From July 15 through Dec. 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced sending monthly payments through direct deposit, paper check, or debit cards, reports the Better Business Bureau (BBB). These payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes. You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much you may receive, and how to address any problems. Consumers will also have the option of unenrolling from the Advance payments program. According to the Federal Trade Commission, when it comes to the government being in the news, scammers will likely use their standard playbook, meaning impostor scams may appear, with con artists pretending to “help” you get your payments earlier, earn more money, or commit identity theft. Avoid Impostor scams – Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM, or email you. Do not give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers. Eligibility requirements and payment disbursements are monitored by the IRS only. It is likely a scam when someone requires payments by gift card, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.