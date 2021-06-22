Man shot multiple times in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times near 500 23rd Street West.

The shooting was detected by a shot spotter. The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Jacksonville police don’t know the motive behind the shooting but they believe there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

