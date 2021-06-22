Cancel
Wildlife

Anthrax toxin translocation complex reveals insight into the lethal factor unfolding and refolding mechanism

By Alexandra J. Machen, Mark T. Fisher, Bret D. Freudenthal
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTranslocation is essential to the anthrax toxin mechanism. Protective antigen (PA), the binding component of this AB toxin, forms an oligomeric pore that translocates lethal factor (LF) or edema factor, the active components of the toxin, into the cell. Structural details of the translocation process have remained elusive despite their biological importance. To overcome the technical challenges of studying translocation intermediates, we developed a method to immobilize, transition, and stabilize anthrax toxin to mimic important physiological steps in the intoxication process. Here, we report a cryoEM snapshot of PApore translocating the N-terminal domain of LF (LFN). The resulting 3.3 Å structure of the complex shows density of partially unfolded LFN near the canonical PApore binding site. Interestingly, we also observe density consistent with an α helix emerging from the 100 Å β barrel channel suggesting LF secondary structural elements begin to refold in the pore channel. We conclude the anthrax toxin β barrel aids in efficient folding of its enzymatic payload prior to channel exit. Our hypothesized refolding mechanism has broader implications for pore length of other protein translocating toxins.

#Anthrax Toxin#Toxins#Ab#Cryoem#Lfn#Barrel Channel#Kda Pa#Oligomerize#Paprepore#Brownian#Heptameric Papore#Apo Papore#
WildlifePhys.org

Scientists reveal effects of biotic and abiotic factors on stemflow production in woody ecosystems

Stemflow refers to a part of precipitation that is intercepted by leaves, twigs, and branches and eventually channeled into soil through trunk or stem, which further could be transported and redistributed into deeper soil layers through preferential pathways such as roots. Numerous field observations indicate that stemflow, as a highly localized point input of rainwater and solutes around tree/shrub bases, plays a wide array of roles in ecosystem functioning, likely generating hot spots and moments of water and nutrients fluxes.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Cholesterol-dependent plasma membrane order (L) is critical for antigen-specific clonal expansion of CD4 T cells

Early “T cell activation” events are initiated within the lipid microenvironment of the plasma membrane. Role of lipid membrane order (Lo) in spatiotemporal signaling through the antigen receptor in T cells is posited but remains unclear. We have examined the role of membrane order (Lo)/disorder (Ld) in antigen specific CD4+ T cell activation and clonal expansion by first creating membrane disorder, and then reconstituting membrane order by inserting cholesterol into the disordered plasma membrane. Significant revival of antigen specific CD4+ T cell proliferative response was observed after reconstituting the disrupted membrane order with cholesterol. These reconstitution experiments illustrate Koch’s postulate by demonstrating that cholesterol-dependent membrane order (Lo) is critical for responses generated by CD4+ T cells and point to the importance of membrane order and lipid microenvironment in signaling through T cell membrane antigen receptors.
ScienceNature.com

Evaluation of non-thermal effect of microwave radiation and its mode of action in bacterial cell inactivation

A growing body of literature has recognized the non-thermal effect of pulsed microwave radiation (PMR) on bacterial systems. However, its mode of action in deactivating bacteria has not yet been extensively investigated. Nevertheless, it is highly important to advance the applications of PMR from simple to complex biological systems. In this study, we first optimized the conditions of the PMR device and we assessed the results by simulations, using ANSYS HFSS (High Frequency Structure Simulator) and a 3D particle-in-cell code for the electron behavior, to provide a better overview of the bacterial cell exposure to microwave radiation. To determine the sensitivity of PMR, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus cultures were exposed to PMR (pulse duration: 60 ns, peak frequency: 3.5 GHz) with power density of 17 kW/cm2 at the free space of sample position, which would induce electric field of 8.0 kV/cm inside the PBS solution of falcon tube in this experiment at 25 °C. At various discharges (D) of microwaves, the colony forming unit curves were analyzed. The highest ratios of viable count reductions were observed when the doses were increased from 20D to 80D, which resulted in an approximate 6 log reduction in E. coli and 4 log reduction in S. aureus. Moreover, scanning electron microscopy also revealed surface damage in both bacterial strains after PMR exposure. The bacterial inactivation was attributed to the deactivation of oxidation-regulating genes and DNA damage.
ScienceNature.com

The UL16 protein of HSV-1 promotes the metabolism of cell mitochondria by binding to ANT2 protein

Long-term studies have shown that virus infection affects the energy metabolism of host cells, which mainly affects the function of mitochondria and leads to the hydrolysis of ATP in host cells, but it is not clear how virus infection participates in mitochondrial energy metabolism in host cells. In our study, HUVEC cells were infected with HSV-1, and the differentially expressed genes were obtained by microarray analysis and data analysis. The viral gene encoding protein UL16 was identified to interact with host protein ANT2 by immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. We also reported that UL16 transfection promoted oxidative phosphorylation of glucose and significantly increased intracellular ATP content. Furthermore, UL16 was transfected into the HUVEC cell model with mitochondrial dysfunction induced by d-Gal, and it was found that UL16 could restore the mitochondrial function of cells. It was first discovered that viral protein UL16 could enhance mitochondrial function in mammalian cells by promoting mitochondrial metabolism. This study provides a theoretical basis for the prevention and treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction or the pathological process related to mitochondrial dysfunction.
HealthNature.com

The role of the PZP domain of AF10 in acute leukemia driven by AF10 translocations

Chromosomal translocations of the AF10 (or MLLT10) gene are frequently found in acute leukemias. Here, we show that the PZP domain of AF10 (AF10PZP), which is consistently impaired or deleted in leukemogenic AF10 translocations, plays a critical role in blocking malignant transformation. Incorporation of functional AF10PZP into the leukemogenic CALM-AF10 fusion prevents the transforming activity of the fusion in bone marrow-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells in vitro and in vivo and abrogates CALM-AF10-mediated leukemogenesis in vivo. Crystallographic, biochemical and mutagenesis studies reveal that AF10PZP binds to the nucleosome core particle through multivalent contacts with the histone H3 tail and DNA and associates with chromatin in cells, colocalizing with active methylation marks and discriminating against the repressive H3K27me3 mark. AF10PZP promotes nuclear localization of CALM-AF10 and is required for association with chromatin. Our data indicate that the disruption of AF10PZP function in the CALM-AF10 fusion directly leads to transformation, whereas the inclusion of AF10PZP downregulates Hoxa genes and reverses cellular transformation. Our findings highlight the molecular mechanism by which AF10 targets chromatin and suggest a model for the AF10PZP-dependent CALM-AF10-mediated leukemogenesis.
PhysicsNature.com

Effect of strain-induced anisotropy on magnetization dynamics in YFeO films recrystallized on a lattice-mismatched substrate

We report on the correlation of structural and magnetic properties of Y3Fe5O12 (YIG) films deposited on Y3Al5O12 substrates using pulsed laser deposition. The recrystallization process leads to an unexpected formation of interfacial tensile strain and consequently strain-induced anisotropy contributing to the perpendicular magnetic anisotropy. The ferromagnetic resonance linewidth of YIG is significantly increased in comparison to a film on a lattice-matched Gd3Ga5O12 substrate. Notably, the linewidth dependency on frequency has a negative slope. The linewidth behavior is explained with the proposed anisotropy dispersion model.
ScienceNature.com

Distinct nuclear compartment-associated genome architecture in the developing mammalian brain

Nuclear compartments are thought to play a role in three-dimensional genome organization and gene expression. In mammalian brain, the architecture and dynamics of nuclear compartment-associated genome organization is not known. In this study, we developed Genome Organization using CUT and RUN Technology (GO-CaRT) to map genomic interactions with two nuclear compartments—the nuclear lamina and nuclear speckles—from different regions of the developing mouse, macaque and human brain. Lamina-associated domain (LAD) architecture in cells in vivo is distinct from that of cultured cells, including major differences in LADs previously considered to be cell type invariant. In the mouse and human forebrain, dorsal and ventral neural precursor cells have differences in LAD architecture that correspond to their regional identity. LADs in the human and mouse cortex contain transcriptionally highly active sub-domains characterized by broad depletion of histone-3-lysine-9 dimethylation. Evolutionarily conserved LADs in human, macaque and mouse brain are enriched for transcriptionally active neural genes associated with synapse function. By integrating GO-CaRT maps with genome-wide association study data, we found speckle-associated domains to be enriched for schizophrenia risk loci, indicating a physical relationship between these disease-associated genetic variants and a specific nuclear structure. Our work provides a framework for understanding the relationship between distinct nuclear compartments and genome function in brain development and disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Parkinson’s disease multimodal imaging: F-DOPA PET, neuromelanin-sensitive and quantitative iron-sensitive MRI

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative synucleinopathy characterized by the degeneration of neuromelanin (NM)-containing dopaminergic neurons and deposition of iron in the substantia nigra (SN). How regional NM loss and iron accumulation within specific areas of SN relate to nigro-striatal dysfunction needs to be clarified. We measured dopaminergic function in pre- and postcommissural putamen by [18F]DOPA PET in 23 Parkinson’s disease patients and 23 healthy control (HC) participants in whom NM content and iron load were assessed in medial and lateral SN, respectively, by NM-sensitive and quantitative R2* MRI. Data analysis consisted of voxelwise regressions testing the group effect and its interaction with NM or iron signals. In PD patients, R2* was selectively increased in left lateral SN as compared to healthy participants, suggesting a local accumulation of iron in Parkinson’s disease. By contrast, NM signal differed between PD and HC, without specific regional specificity within SN. Dopaminergic function in posterior putamen decreased as R2* increased in lateral SN, indicating that dopaminergic function impairment progresses with iron accumulation in the SN. Dopaminergic function was also positively correlated with NM signal in lateral SN, indicating that dopaminergic function impairment progresses with depigmentation in the SN. A complex relationship was detected between R2* in the lateral SN and NM signal in the medial SN. In conclusion, multimodal imaging reveals regionally specific relationships between iron accumulation and depigmentation within the SN of Parkinson’s disease and provides in vivo insights in its neuropathology.
ScienceNature.com

Structural mechanism of heat-induced opening of a temperature-sensitive TRP channel

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Numerous physiological functions rely on distinguishing temperature through temperature-sensitive transient receptor potential channels (thermo-TRPs). Although the function of thermo-TRPs has been studied extensively, structural determination of their heat- and cold-activated states has remained a challenge. Here, we present cryo-EM structures of the nanodisc-reconstituted wild-type mouse TRPV3 in three distinct conformations: closed, heat-activated sensitized and open states. The heat-induced transformations of TRPV3 are accompanied by changes in the secondary structure of the S2-S3 linker and the N and C termini and represent a conformational wave that links these parts of the protein to a lipid occupying the vanilloid binding site. State-dependent differences in the behavior of bound lipids suggest their active role in thermo-TRP temperature-dependent gating. Our structural data, supported by physiological recordings and molecular dynamics simulations, provide an insight for understanding the molecular mechanism of temperature sensing.
ScienceNature.com

Biofilm inhibition and bactericidal activity of NiTi alloy coated with graphene oxide/silver nanoparticles via electrophoretic deposition

Biofilm formation on medical devices can induce complications. Graphene oxide/silver nanoparticles (GO/AgNPs) coated nickel-titanium (NiTi) alloy has been successfully produced. Therefore, the aim of this study was to determine the anti-bacterial and anti-biofilm effects of a GO/AgNPs coated NiTi alloy prepared by Electrophoretic deposition (EPD). GO/AgNPs were coated on NiTi alloy using various coating times. The surface characteristics of the coated NiTi alloy substrates were investigated and its anti-biofilm and anti-bacterial effect on Streptococcus mutans biofilm were determined by measuring the biofilm mass and the number of viable cells using a crystal violet assay and colony counting assay, respectively. The results showed that although the surface roughness increased in a coating time-dependent manner, there was no positive correlation between the surface roughness and the total biofilm mass. However, increased GO/AgNPs deposition produced by the increased coating time significantly reduced the number of viable bacteria in the biofilm (p < 0.05). Therefore, the GO/AgNPs on NiTi alloy have an antibacterial effect on the S. mutans biofilm. However, the increased surface roughness does not influence total biofilm mass formation (p = 0.993). Modifying the NiTi alloy surface using GO/AgNPs can be a promising coating to reduce the consequences of biofilm formation.
ScienceNature.com

Radiation exposure induces cross-species temporal metabolic changes that are mitigated in mice by amifostine

Exposure to acute, damaging radiation may occur through a variety of events from cancer therapy and industrial accidents to terrorist attacks and military actions. Our understanding of how to protect individuals and mitigate the effects of radiation injury or Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) is still limited. There are only a few Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies for ARS; whereas, amifostine is limited to treating low dose (0.7–6 Gy) radiation poisoning arising from cancer radiotherapy. An early intervention is critical to treat ARS, which necessitates identifying diagnostic biomarkers to quickly characterize radiation exposure. Towards this end, a multiplatform metabolomics study was performed to comprehensively characterize the temporal changes in metabolite levels from mice and non-human primate serum samples following γ-irradiation. The metabolomic signature of amifostine was also evaluated in mice as a model for radioprotection. The NMR and mass spectrometry metabolomics analysis identified 23 dysregulated pathways resulting from the radiation exposure. These metabolomic alterations exhibited distinct trajectories within glucose metabolism, phospholipid biosynthesis, and nucleotide metabolism. A return to baseline levels with amifostine treatment occurred for these pathways within a week of radiation exposure. Together, our data suggests a unique physiological change that is independent of radiation dose or species. Furthermore, a metabolic signature of radioprotection was observed through the use of amifostine prophylaxis of ARS.
ChemistryNature.com

Optimization of catalytic wet oxidating fulvic acid with zero-valent copper chitosan activated carbon ball as the catalyst

The degradation efficiency of fulvic acid (FA) was investigated in the catalytic wet oxidation process (CWPO) by zero-valent copper chitosan activated carbon ball (ZVC/CTS-ACB). Characterization of ZVC/CTS-ACB shows that zero-valent copper was loaded successfully on the chitosan activated carbon. Plackett–Buiman (PB) design and response surface methodology (RSM) were employed to determine the influence factors and the optimum processing parameters. The model was well fitted to the actual data and the correlation coefficients of R2 and R2-adj were 0.9359 and 0.9039, respectively. Under the obtained optimum conditions for FA degradation: temperature = 94 °C and pH 3.8, the average FA removal by three replicate experiments was 93.02%, which has a high consistency to the RSM optimal target response of 93.86%. The comparison of catalytic performance showed that the addition of catalyst ZVC/CTS-ACS could increase the removal rate of FA, color number (CN) and TOC by 93.6%, 83.5% and 81.9% respectively. The high TOC removal rate indicated the good performance of the catalyst to FA mineralization. Additionally, the ICP analysis of copper ion leaching was only 0.08 mg/l after 5 repeated recycles of the catalyst, demonstrating the high stability of ZVC/CTS-ACB that is beneficial for the actual application.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: A one-step tRNA-CRISPR system for genome-wide genetic interaction mapping in mammalian cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-51090-3, published online 10 October 2019. The original version of this Article omitted Supplementary Table S1, Supplementary Table S2, and Supplementary Table S3. These Supplementary Information files now accompany the original Article. Author information. Author notes. Yulei Zhao. Present address: Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program, Memorial...
PhysicsNature.com

Unconventional Hall effect and its variation with Co-doping in van der Waals FeGeTe

Two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals (vdW) magnetic materials have attracted a lot of attention owing to the stabilization of long range magnetic order down to atomic dimensions, and the prospect of novel spintronic devices with unique functionalities. The clarification of the magnetoresistive properties and its correlation to the underlying magnetic configurations is essential for 2D vdW-based spintronic devices. Here, the effect of Co-doping on the magnetic and magnetotransport properties of Fe3GeTe2 have been investigated. Magnetotransport measurements reveal an unusual Hall effect behavior whose strength was considerably modified by Co-doping and attributed to arise from the underlying complicated spin textures. The present results provide a clue to tailoring of the underlying interactions necessary for the realization of a variety of unconventional spin textures for 2D vdW FM-based spintronics.
ScienceNature.com

Cryo-EM structure of constitutively active human Frizzled 7 in complex with heterotrimeric G

The ten mammalian Frizzleds (FZD1–10) belong to the class F of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and mediate WNT signaling through interaction with transducer proteins including Dishevelled (DVL) or heterotrimeric G proteins.1 Their involvement in human disease has put FZDs at the forefront of drug targets, especially anti-cancer therapy.2 However, no drugs have been developed for efficient pharmacological modulation of FZDs, partially owing to the limited understanding of FZD structure and activation mechanisms.1,3 Among class F, FZD7 is intensively pursued due to its relevance in various tumor models, particularly in intestinal cancers.4 Detailed structures of the receptor complexes would allow for structure-guided discovery of new drug candidates. FZD1–10 share structural similarity with the related class F member Smoothened (SMO), which mediates Hedgehog signaling and is a validated target for cancer therapy.2 In an effort to understand the structural basis of FZD activation and transducer interaction, we solved the structure of human FZD7 in complex with heterotrimeric mini Gs (mGs).5.
HealthNature.com

Single-nucleus chromatin accessibility and transcriptomic characterization of Alzheimer’s disease

The gene-regulatory landscape of the brain is highly dynamic in health and disease, coordinating a menagerie of biological processes across distinct cell types. Here, we present a multi-omic single-nucleus study of 191,890 nuclei in late-stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD), accessible through our web portal, profiling chromatin accessibility and gene expression in the same biological samples and uncovering vast cellular heterogeneity. We identified cell-type-specific, disease-associated candidate cis-regulatory elements and their candidate target genes, including an oligodendrocyte-associated regulatory module containing links to APOE and CLU. We describe cis-regulatory relationships in specific cell types at a subset of AD risk loci defined by genome-wide association studies, demonstrating the utility of this multi-omic single-nucleus approach. Trajectory analysis of glial populations identified disease-relevant transcription factors, such as SREBF1, and their regulatory targets. Finally, we introduce single-nucleus consensus weighted gene coexpression analysis, a coexpression network analysis strategy robust to sparse single-cell data, and perform a systems-level analysis of the AD transcriptome.
CancerNature.com

Reversal of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase expression during in vitro three-dimensional tissue-engineering of human chondrocytes in a polymer scaffold

Regenerative medicine applications require cells that are not inflicted with senescence after in vitro culture for an optimal in vivo outcome. Methods to overcome replicative senescence include genomic modifications which have their own disadvantages. We have evaluated a three-dimensional (3D) thermo-reversible gelation polymer (TGP) matrix environment for its capabilities to reverse cellular senescence. The expression of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase (SA-βgal) by human chondrocytes from osteoarthritis-affected cartilage tissue, grown in a conventional two-dimensional (2D) monolayer culture versus in 3D-TGP were compared. In 2D, the cells de-differentiated into fibroblasts, expressed higher SA-βgal and started degenerating at 25 days. SA-βgal levels decreased when the chondrocytes were transferred from the 2D to the 3D-TGP culture, with cells exhibiting a tissue-like growth until 42–45 days. Other senescence associated markers such as p16INK4a and p21 were also expressed only in 2D cultured cells but not in 3D-TGP tissue engineered cartilage. This is a first-of-its-kind report of a chemically synthesized and reproducible in vitro environment yielding an advantageous reversal of aging of human chondrocytes without any genomic modifications. The method is worth consideration as an optimal method for growing cells for regenerative medicine applications.
ScienceNature.com

Special Issue on the 60 anniversary of the first laser—Series I: Microcavity Photonics—from fundamentals to applications

Optical microcavities confine light to small volumes by resonant recirculation. Because of their ultrahigh quality factors (Q) and small mode volumes (Vm), optical microcavities have attracted strong research interests for their unique property of significantly enhancing light–matter interaction.1 In recent decades, optical microcavities have become cornerstones for a wide range of studies and applications, including nonlinear photonics2,3,4, non-Hermitian5,6 and chaotic physics7,8, cavity quantum electrodynamics9,10 and cavity optomechanics11, optical sensing12,13, and in particular, microlasers14,15. Optical cavities serve as an essential building block of lasers from the date of their birth by enhancing photon–material interactions and providing optical feedbacks. In the past decades, along with the development of various nanofabrication and packaging techniques, microcavities with ultrahigh quality factors and miniatured sizes have enabled low-threshold and high-coherence lasers down to chip scale. Meanwhile, laser physics and applications have been greatly advanced by exploiting the spectral, temporal, and spatial degrees of freedom of microcavities and their rich interactions with various materials. Nowadays, microcavity-based lasers provide not only indispensable tools in applied researches such as biochemical sensing/imaging and high precision spectroscopy, but also practical devices including atmospheric monitors or smart phone and computer chips that have the potential for entering diverse aspects of people’s daily life.

