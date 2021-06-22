Red Flag Warning issued June 21 at 8:59PM PDT until June 22 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Effective: 2021-07-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Blue Mountains; Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains; Wallowa District CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY .Very hot temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week. However, there will be some slight cooling over the next couple of days. The atmosphere will become more unstable starting this afternoon and through the next couple of days, and moisture from the southwest will cause mainly isolated thunderstorms over central and northeast Oregon. In addition, winds will increase through the Columbia River Gorge and portions of the Lower Columbia Basin. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR642, OR644, AND OR645... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR642, OR644, AND OR645 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 644 Central Blue Mountains and 645 Wallowa District. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...3. * RAINFALL AMOUNTS...Storms will initially be dry with less than 0.10 inch. A few storms tonight and Thursday could bring rainfall amounts 0.1 to 0.2 inch. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Lightning caused fires may occur. Gusty and erratic winds are always possible with thunderstorms.