Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

25 TV shows with themes written by popular musicians

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article25 TV shows with themes written by popular musicians. They are catchy, getting stuck in our heads for hours. Each time we tune in they welcome us back with their cool melodies and comforting, familiar lyrics. They connect us to the shows we love, lure us back each week, and embed themselves in our memories. We sing along in spite of ourselves. Television theme songs have become almost as iconic as the shows they represent. But who writes these brief introductions that run over the opening credits to our favorite dramas and sitcoms? Often these magical musical medleys are written by well-known bands and musicians without us even realizing it.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Bowling For Soup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Music
Related
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Best British TV shows

From Newcastle Brown Ale to Pink Floyd, Americans love the cultural gifts of the British—but perhaps none so much as British television shows. These series have a long and proven history of offering up some of the most iconic dramas, documentaries, mysteries, and sitcoms. From mind-altering science fiction to political sitcoms to sketch comedies, British TV keeps the bar high for what's considered great TV.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Best TV shows about superheroes

Our love for superheroes is enduring, with roots spanning back to old mythologies and folk tales. There are countless people of all ages who dive into comic stories of their favorite protagonists, anxious to see how they will process their next threat. A superhero’s story balances our reality alongside a fantastical world that sweeps us away from the ho-hum existence most of us face as we work, sleep, and repeat each day. Like us, superheroes endure loss in their stories through losing loved ones, being rejected by society, or perhaps simply feeling unsure of themselves in a confusing world.
Musiccountryliving.com

Have You Heard The Debut Singles From These Popular Musicians?

Taylor successfully transitioned from country chart-topper to pop queen since releasing her first single in 2006. "Tim McGraw" is Swift in all of her guitar-plucking glory, singing about an ex (because, of course she is). Believe it or not, Lizzo has been trying to break through for the better part...
Musicthebrag.com

How a musician came to record the ‘Bob the Builder’ theme at Abbey Road

The next in our line of interviews with the people behind some of the most iconic themes is the writer of the iconic Bob the Builder song. There was a time in the U.K. – remarkably for about one year – that Bob the Builder and its insanely catchy theme song ‘Can We Fix It?’ were simply inescapable. Not since the psychedelic Teletubbies had a children’s TV show gripped the cultural landscape in such a feverish manner; ‘Can We Fix it?’ grooved into your mind and didn’t leave for days.
Rock Musicreadjunk.com

Punk Rock Factory Releasing TV Themes Cover Album On July 30th

Punk rock cover band Punk Rock Factory will release their new album Masters of The Uniwurst on July 30th. Who doesn’t love fun TV theme songs, especially cartoon theme songs?. The band formed in late 2014 in South Wales, Punk Rock Factory (Peej- vocals, guitar, Benj- bass, vocals, Ryan- guitar...
ComicsSiliconera

The Tales of Arise Opening Shows Off Its Theme Song and Stars

As promised, Bandai Namco revealed the Tales of Arise animated opening movie by ufotable. The clip showed all of the playable characters revealed by the company so far. It also offered people a first chance to hear the Tales of Arise theme song, which is Kankaku Piero’s “Hibana.” The Kankaku Piero official Twitter account also confirmed the July 6, 2021 release of the song, which will include both the Japanese version in the newly released video and an English one.
George TakeiPeter Greenberg Travel News

TV Show Themed Cruises

As cruising is resuming, some lines are also bringing back theme cruises. There’s a “Friends” themed voyage modeled after the hit NBC show with trivia games, costume parties and cooking demos. The 7-day cruise will take place aboard the Celebrity Equinox in May 2022 and will include stops in Cozumel and Fort Lauderdale.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

The Most Popular Children's Shows Through the Years

Someone, maybe "Beaver" Cleaver, once said Saturdays are the only good day to be a kid. That's an exaggeration, but it's certainly was once the best day of the week to be a kid, especially if your childhood's Saturday-morning TV lineup included any of the below. Keep scrolling to jog your memory, and hit play on your decades' clips for a serious dose of nostalgia.
TV SeriesZimbio

TV Shows With The Most Rabid Fans

Are you a psychotic superfan? Do you worship at the boob-tube altar? If so, your gods may be included in our slideshow. What makes a rabid fanbase, as opposed to a normal one? Well, perpetual devotion, for one. Conventions, cosplay... That stuff is next level. Raising money to extend the life of a show — that'd do it. Memorizing every line from every episode of every season? Yup. Stalking the actors from the show and hiding in their basements for them to come home? That's probably a little too much. You're out of the realm of simple fandom at that point. But we appreciate the enthusiasm! As you'll read ahead, some fans take their TV very seriously.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

When 20 popular shows jumped the shark

It was an unforgettable day in TV history when “Happy Days” character Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli proved himself king of the beach by water-skiing over a shark. Victorious as the moment may have been, it was also a far cry from the show’s otherwise traditional template. Millions of viewers at home were left scratching their heads, already wondering why and how the series had become little more than a showcase for Fonzie’s various antics. “Happy Days” would go on for many more seasons, but with that fateful episode, it had quite literally jumped the shark.
Moviesrock947.com

Watch trailer for upcoming HBO Woodstock ’99 documentary, ‘Peace, Love, and Rage’

The disaster that was Woodstock 1999 is the subject of a new HBO documentary. The film, titled Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, is set to premiere July 23. It’ll tell the story of the ill-fated festival, which featured performances by bands including Metallica, Rage Against the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kid Rock and Limp Bizkit, but became infamous as it erupted into scenes of chaos, violence and sexual assault.
MusicThrive Global

Hunter Lyons: “There’s a seemingly endless amount of great shows and great musicians”

Where I grew up we had almost no music scene, so the best part of living in Nashville for me is the abundance of different and interesting things to do, all the time. There’s a seemingly endless amount of great shows and great musicians. The craft beer and art scenes are strong. I think Nashville is also still a great size to where it gives you a taste of city life without losing its’ small town southern hospitality charm.
Musicrock947.com

Ghost’s Tobias Forge shares Metallica-inspired playlist

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has put together a Metallica-inspired playlist for Apple Music. The 30-track set includes two Metallica songs — “Ride the Lightning” and the Master of Puppets cut “The Thing That Should Not Be” — as well as selections by Black Sabbath, Sex Pistols, Twisted Sister, Slayer, and even The Smiths.
TV & Videossouthernthing.com

'The Waltons' is getting rebooted as a holiday-themed TV movie

"The Waltons" will return to the screen in a holiday-themed reboot. "The Waltons' Homecoming" is a TV special in the works at The CW, reports Wide Open Country. It's slated to air later this year and will feature Richard Thomas, the original John Boy, as its narrator. While not much...

Comments / 0

Community Policy