New on DVD: 'The Watch' captures the spirit of Terry Pratchett

History will decide for sure, but it seems likely that F9 sending cars into space at the end of June 2021 will mark the moment summer moviegoing started to return to something like normalcy. The season continues in full swing this month with the release of the first Marvel movie since Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019 and a long-awaited sequel to a Nineties NBA/Looney Tunes team-up. There’s life beyond blockbusters, on screens big and small, however, thanks to an offbeat Nicolas Cage drama, a love letter to a forgotten music fest, and the return of one of the defining TV shows of the Aughts. Kicking things off: an intriguing crime film from an always busy, seldom predictable filmmaker.