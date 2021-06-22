Cancel
TV Series

New on DVD: 'The Watch' captures the spirit of Terry Pratchett

 17 days ago

A TV show inspired by the characters that populated the works of a beloved fantasy author tops the DVD releases for the week of June 29. "The Watch: Season One": "The setting for 41 novels, Terry Pratchett's Discworld, a flat Earth balanced on four elephants standing on the back of a turtle, where physics are powered by magic and collective imagination, goes the comic route," writes Los Angeles Times critic Robert Lloyd in his review. "Unlike the magisterial Middle-earth of 'Lord of the Rings,' and its many imitators, everything here is a little shopworn, in various stages of decay and improvised repair — the characters as much as the world they inhabit."

