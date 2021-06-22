How the 'F9' team sought justice for Han and shaped the franchise's future

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for F9.]. The very first trailer for F9, released roughly 15 years ago (see: January 2020), shocked Fast & Furious fans by revealing Han Lue (Sung Kang) was alive and well, despite getting blown to pieces back in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Kang's 2006 performance as the car-drifting mechanic was so charismatic it altered time itself within the Fast franchise, as the chronology shifted backward to include Han in the next three installments. But even though fans got a little more time with the character, we still knew it was all leading to that fateful explosion—revealed, eventually, to be the work of Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw—that costs Han his life. Or so we thought! In the lead-up to F9, the question suddenly became what complex, ridiculous, reality-altering twist is this movie going to pull to explain how the death we saw happen did not, in fact, happen?