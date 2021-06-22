Whitmer encourages businesses to enroll in Back-to-Work Incentive

Gov. asks legislature to expand program to get more Michiganders back into workforce. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last week asked the legislature to expand Michigan’s Back-to-Work Incentive, which builds off of the state’s Work Share program, to give eligible laid off employees a $300 per week bonus for returning to the workforce through September 4, 2021. The state is using the federal $300 per week in unemployment benefits to incentivize people to go back to work, maximize families’ income, and help employers fully staff their businesses. The program allows job providers to bring back or keep employees working with minimally reduced hours while they receive partial unemployment benefits to make up a portion of the lost wages.