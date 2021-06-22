KFC Is Feeding The Next Generation Of Leaders Through A New Partnership With Big Brothers Big Sisters Of America
KFC is donating $275,000 to provide meals and support youth mentorship. The heart of BBBSA's programming is Community-Based Mentoring, which allows Bigs and Littles to spend one-on-one time together enjoying free/low-cost activities in the community. Sharing a meal is a favorite way for Bigs and Littles to connect, so on the heels of BBBSA's successful "Big Draft" volunteer recruitment campaign earlier this year, KFC is providing gift cards for 5,000 newly matched Bigs and Littles to meet and share a bucket of KFC's world-famous fried chicken while kicking off their new mentoring relationship.www.franchising.com