KFC Is Feeding The Next Generation Of Leaders Through A New Partnership With Big Brothers Big Sisters Of America

KFC is big news in China — like really big. In fact, there are more KFCs in China than there are in America, with 6,000 restaurants in more than 1,100 cities across the country, compared to about 4,000 locations in the US as of 2020 (via The China Guys). One of the keys to this success is that KFC did an excellent job of tapping into local culture with their China-based establishments, says the website. Among these key feats is a menu that has an average of 50 items to order, compared to American counterparts offering about 29 items — the greater number in Asian locations allows for more varied options and regional specificity. For example, KFC's best-selling breakfast item in China is actually congee — a type of rice porridge popular in the country.