High school students participate in 2021 ISSP camp
The 2021 Investigative Summer STEM Program (ISSP) set the record for the largest number of high school participants (30) to date. ISSP camp is an immersive, week-long experience that allows high schoolers to develop a better understanding of work in STEM-related fields through science, technology, engineering and math. For five days, students can perform hands-on research with Newman faculty, experience living on campus in the residence halls and even earn a college credit.