Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Principal Turns 'I Will Always Love You' Into A Graduation Song

capradio.org
 17 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Marcus Gause, principal of Wingate Andrews High School in North Carolina, sang his rendition of "I Will Always Love You" to graduating seniors. The video has gone viral. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news...

www.capradio.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Will Always Love You#Npr#Capradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Education
News Break
Music
Related
Music1057kokz.com

A Flock of Seagulls release orchestral version of 1995 song “Say You Love Me” as lead single of upcoming album

A Flock of Seagulls soar with a new orchestral version of their 1995 song “Say You Love Me,” which will be the lead single from their upcoming studio album, String Theory. Due out August 6, String Theory is the U.K. synth-pop band’s second collection of orchestral interpretations of their tunes, following their 2018 album, Ascension, which featured symphonic renditions of many of the group’s best-known songs.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Premiering Sofia Quinn's Delicately Dark Pop Song "It Was Always You"

Love can be so strong that even when you know it’s wrong, you continue holding on. That’s exactly what pop musician Sofia Quinn says in her newest single “It Was Always You.”. Having worked with the likes of pop stars as Kiana Ledé, JoJo, Lost Kings, CXLOE, and INNA, it’s...
Suffolk, VASuffolk News-Herald

Always a song and Hope for her students

Room 9 at John Yeates Middle School was the ideal place for Hope Paquette’s math classroom. “It was perfect,” Paquette said. “It’s across from the gym. I get to make all the noise I want. And it’s at the parking lot, so I get to see parents when they come to pick up their students from after school tutoring. That was the perfect room for me.”
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Things Are Not Like They Used to Be. I Love You Man.

In early 2020, we began to wonder how we would live like that. We faced restrictions in ways that we never imagined. Populations made of individuals, living separately fearing that, unknowingly, anyone could make you sick enough to die and you could do the same to someone else. Now, with restrictions receding, we are wondering how we are supposed to live differently. Is it supposed to be different than the pre-pandemic era? What is the norm? Do we wear masks? Can I hug you? If I am vaccinated and contract the virus, what does that mean? The uncertainty continues. Just when you think you have gotten it right, it is time to adjust again. Have no fear, there are absolutes within reach.
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Song Spotlight: "I LIKE YOU" by BjORDAN and Good Sport

This quick, hot track is great for the summer of dance parties ahead of us. “I LIKE YOU” by BjORDAN and Good Sport is a 1:36 song that blasts through your speakers. It starts off laced with sharp piano notes then descends into a carnival-like mashup of twists and whirs. It also contains a dialogue between two people, one trying to express their romantic interest to the other, making this the perfect song to send to your summer crush.
Musiccapradio.org

Hip-Hop Classic Is Turned Into A Pro-Vaccine Anthem

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The classic song "Back That Thang Up" got a makeover for the pandemic era. In "Vax That Thang Up," Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X are telling more people to get vaccinated. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Noel King. The...
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

Sara Bareilles Says the True Story Behind ‘Love Song’ Isn’t What You Think

We all know Sara Bareilles writes absolute bangers—songs with driving beats and almost sermonic messages. Her anthems make us want to write a letter to an ex and burn it by the flame of a scented candle. After “Love Song”—reportedly an angry response to a record label looking for more bankable lyrics—became a staple, we thought, Okay—we get it: Sara Bareilles is a pop star with a twist of integrity. She rocks a side part. She makes us wish we had taken piano lessons.
Michigan City, INSouth Bend Tribune

Canterbury stages ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’

MICHIGAN CITY — “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” opens Wednesday and continues through July 17 at Canterbury Summer Theatre, 807 Franklin St. With book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is the longest running off-Broadway revue in history and was recently updated and revised by the authors to reflect dating in current times.
MoviesA.V. Club

I Carry You With Me elevates everyday love—and loneliness—to mythic proportions

One of the most beautiful things about being human is how specific and how universal it is at the same time. Everyone has a different perspective on life, but certain core emotions—love, loss, loneliness, joy—can cut across categories and create the profound experience of empathy. With its ability to evoke common feelings while dramatizing a unique point of view, film is an excellent vehicle for empathy—especially when a filmmaker makes that their guiding artistic principle, as co-writer and director Heidi Ewing does with her hybrid docu-narrative I Carry You With Me.
MusicThe Guardian

Zoe Ball: ‘I’ve always done it for the love – it’s great fun to try to entertain’

From ‘ladette’ to the highest-paid woman at the BBC, the nation’s cheerer-upper talks about her long and colourful journey to the top of radio. The other day Zoë Ball’s 20-year-old son, Woody, from her marriage to Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim), was home from university and rummaging through his mum’s house. “He found some stuff in my office,” says Ball, “and he was like, ‘Oh my God, you and Dad were, like, a big thing back in the day.” We are sitting in an empty restaurant near BBC Broadcasting House in London, and Ball’s eyes are a mixture of amusement and horror as she recalls her son’s discovery. She speaks in a surprisingly hushed manner given that there is nobody else in the room. “There was a time when I found looking back to the 90s a little bit… tricky,” she says, with a diplomatic tone.
Thrive Global

Life Always Takes Turns You Never Expect

I have spent so many days reflecting on life and where I am now to where I thought I would be. Of course some good and some bad. Life has a way to changing you and if you let it, you could let it beat you down or you can go with the changes and adjust to them or you can give up or fight the changes in your life. Sometimes fighting in itself can be good or bad.
Worldallkpop.com

Baek Ji Young and Lee Hong Ki's Collaboration Song "Can I Love Again" Released

Baek Ji Young and Lee Hong Ki's duet song has finally been released!. Baek Ji Young and Lee Hong Ki covered the 2006 song "Can I Love Again" performed by 4Men and Park Jung Eun with their charming voices and wonderful harmonies. The song was released on all online music platforms at 6 p.m. KST on July 7. The magnificent voices and harmony of the duo deeply impressed the listeners and brought them back to those times.
Musiccapradio.org

Gil Shaham Finds Friendship In Two Violin Concertos

This interview originally aired on April 21, 2021. We rebroadcast it on July 7, 2021. Gil Shaham/Eric Jacobsen and the Knights — Beethoven, Brahms: Violin Concertos (Canary Classics) Jump to CD giveaway form. Friendship is at the heart of the new recording featuring violinist Gil Shaham, with Eric Jacobson and...
MoviesTexarkana Gazette

Love and loss prevail in 'I Carry You with Me'

Director Heidi Ewing makes a powerful narrative debut with "I Carry You with Me," a dreamy and tender, decades-spanning story about love, sacrifice, memory and immigration. The central character is Ivn (Armando Espitia), an aspiring chef who we meet in Mexico as he's struggling to get a spot in a kitchen and to make enough money to support his son. His boss, who has him washing dishes and fixing toilets, tells him to be patient. Ivn's culinary school degree and talent are of no interest to the boss, who fills an open kitchen position with a relative in need.
Manchester, WAkexp.org

Children of Zeus - No Love Song

Manchester duo Children Of Zeus return with their first new music in three years, since the release of their acclaimed debut Travel Light. Today's Song of the Day reunites band members Tyler Daley and Konny Kon with producer Beat Butcha (Jay-Z, Beyonce, Nipsey Hussle) who worked on their earlier album. The lush production adds a lush, soulful vibe to the smooth slow jam, providing a velvety platform for Daley's vocals and Kon's riffs.
Musicwfmt.com

Angela Hewitt: Love Songs

Angela Hewitt’s recording Love Songs features some of the best-known musical declarations of love across the centuries, heard in transcriptions by some of the great pianists (including Hewitt herself). She sums up the album by saying, “It means a lot to me to present you with this recording, especially as it was made during a time of great isolation for us all. Love is what keeps us going—love in all its forms.”
HealthWWEEK

You Always Remember Your First…

We asked Portlanders to wax nostalgic about their first cannabis experiences while we snacked Lunchbox Alchemy Tangos and Squibs, and sipped terpy-vapor from our limited-edition O.pen batteries. Everyone remembers their first time. For some it provided a spiritual awakening, some passed out with half a sandwich in their hand and,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy