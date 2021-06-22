3501 Bittersweet Rd, Richmond City, VA 23235
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Tri-level in Bon Air ready for you! Split foyer entry with slate tile floor, chandelier & coat closet. Up in the living room one finds hardwood floors, recessed & track lighting, bay window & crown molding. Gorgeous kitchen (fully renovated in 2019)with custom cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless apps & under cabinet lighting. Dining room with hardwood floors, chandelier, decorative moldings & access to the back yard. On the 2nd floor the primary bedroom comes with hardwood floors, ceiling fan, 2 sliding door closets & private bathroom with walk-in shower. Both additional bedrooms have hardwood floors, ceiling fans & sliding door closets. Spacious step down family room off foyer with stone tile floor, full wall gas fireplace with brick surround, recessed lighting & screened in porch access. Large utility room with concrete floors. 1/2 bath (plumbed for shower) & lots of space perfect for home gym or workshop with back yard access. Home also features paved driveway, brick & newer hardiplank siding, newer roof, huge screened in porch (11 x 12), back deck, detached storage shed, conditioned crawlspace & so much more! Won't Last Long!richmond.com