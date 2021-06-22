3501 Bittersweet Rd, Richmond City, VA 23235

Welcome to this impressively renovated rancher in the heart of Chesterfield. As you walk through the front door, pause a moment to take in the beauty of the vaulted ceiling with sky lights, and brand new LVP flooring expanding throughout the open living room into the dining area and kitchen. Take a seat at the large island, a focal point in the kitchen, with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, and a walk in pantry. Step outside through the new sliding glass doors and admire the oversized deck perfect for your own outdoor oasis, overlooking the vast backyard. Back inside, follow the continuing LVP floors down the hallway where you will find the laundry closet, along with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, including the primary suite. The spacious primary bedroom retreat offers a fully renovated en-suite bathroom, and ample storage in the walk-in closet. With updated electrical, brand new paint and flooring, and the home being serviced by a newer whole home generator, the upgrades in this home are endless. Come by and see this one today!